Gerardo Martino happy to lead Mexico in Atlanta again in June

Mexico manager Gerardo Martino said on Tuesday that he hopes “El Tri” continues its unbeaten streak in Atlanta when it hosts Honduras on June 12. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mexico is 6-0-1 in Atlanta going back to 2009 when it defeated Venezuela at the Georgia Dome.
“Probably because Atlanta gives us good feelings, we are comfortable playing there,” Martino said. “We hope this time is not an exception.”
It will be the second time Martino has managed Mexico in Atlanta since he resigned as Atlanta United’s manager to lead that nation’s men’s team. He was named Mexico’s manager in January 2019 after leading Atlanta United to the MLS Cup in 2018. He is 20-2-2 as Mexico’s manager.
“It brings me a lot of joy to come and play in that city,” he said.
Martino said he watches Atlanta United’s games on TV and follows the team in MLS and in the Champions League. He didn’t offer any thoughts about the team’s season when asked. Atlanta United is 2-1-2 and will play at Seattle on Sunday.
Mexico will also play the following games as part of its preparations for this summer’s Gold Cup: Iceland in Arlington, Texas on May 29, Panama in Nashville on June 30, and Nigeria in Los Angeles on July 3.
Mexico’s history playing games in Atlanta:
- It defeated Venezuela 4-0, with more than 51,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2009.
- It defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with more than 50,000 tickets sold or distributed in 2011.
- It defeated Trinidad and Tobago 1-0, with more than 54,000 tickets sold or distributed in the 2013 Gold Cup.
- It tied Nigeria 0-0, with an Atlanta record of 68,212 tickets sold or distributed in 2014.
- Mexico broke that record in 2015 with 70,511 tickets sold or distributed for a 2-1 win over Panama in the semifinals of the Gold Cup. That game was a doubleheader with the Americans losing to Jamaica 2-1 in the other semifinal.
- In 2016, it defeated Paraguay 2-0 in an exhibition, with 63,049 tickets sold and distributed.
- In 2019, it defeated Venezuela 3-1 in an exhibition, with 51,834 tickets sold and distributed.