Key players in Atlanta United’s roster last year vs. this year

As Atlanta United’s struggles continue, it has been posited by many that this year’s team isn’t as good as previous years because of some of the personnel decisions made by the front office.
In short, the players signed to play this season aren’t as good as those from past seasons.
Gone from last year’s teams are Darlington Nagbe, Julian Gressel, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. In are Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza, Emerson Hyndman (in a new role), etc.
So, how are the new players doing who replaced the players who are no longer with the club? I focused this exclusively on players who left Atlanta United and joined another MLS club to try to keep some integrity with the stats.
Here are the stats, thanks to fbref.com. The key to the stats is below.
You will notice that in almost every case the player on this year’s roster isn’t performing as well as the player who left, and the player who left isn’t performing as well for his new club as he did for Atlanta United. However, I would caution that too much shouldn’t be read into this because Josef Martinez is out for the season. He covered up a lot of mistakes.
Plus, COVID.
First is the player who left, followed by the player who has taken that player’s spot on Atlanta United’s roster.
So, here you go:
Mikey Ambrose
With Atlanta United (2017-19)
Basic stats: 20 GP (games played), 13 GS (games started), 1 A (assist)
Advanced stats: 0.01 xG (expected goals per 90 minutes), 0.07 xA (expected assists per 90 minutes), 1.18 SCA (shot-creating attempts per 90 minutes), 0.18 GCA (goal-creating attempts per 90 minutes)
With Inter Miami this season
Basic stats: 5 GP, 2GS,
Advanced stats: 0.0 xG, 0.0 xA, 0.84 SCA, 0.00 GCA
-
Edgar Castillo
With Atlanta United this season
Basic stats: 2 GP, 1 GS
Advanced stats: 0.1 xG, 0.1 xA, 0.00 SCA, 0.00 GCA
-
Julian Gressel
With Atlanta United (2017-19)
Basic stats: 98 GP, 88 GS, 15G, 32A
Advanced stats: 0.15 xG, 0.27 xA, 3.53 SCA, 0.50 GCA
With D.C. United this season
Basic stats: 11 GP, 11GS, 1G, 1A
Advanced stats: 0.09 xG, 0.13 xA, 2.55 SCA, 0.10 GCA
-
Brooks Lennon
With Atlanta United this season
Basic stats: 11 GP, 11 GS, 1G
Advanced stats: 0.08 xG, 0.11 xA, 0.87 SCA, 0.00 GCA
-
Justin Meram
With Atlanta United (2019):
Basic stats: 20 GP, 14 GS, 4 G
Advanced stats: 0.15 xG, 0.18 xA, 3.63 SCA, 0.21 GCA
With Real Salt Lake this season
Basic stats: 10 GP, 6 GS, 2 G, 1 A
Advanced stats: 0.25 xG, 0.05 xA, 2.59 SCA, 0.65 GCA
-
Jake Mulraney
With Atlanta United this season
Basic stats: 9 GP, 3 GS, 1A
Advanced stats: 0.02 xG, 0.03 xA, 0.84 SCA, 0.28 GCA
-
Darlington Nagbe
With Atlanta United (2018-19):
Basic stats: 56 GP, 55 GS, 2 G, 5 A, 91.6 PC (percentage of passes completed per 90 minutes)
Advanced stats: 0.04 xG, 0.11 xA, 2.39 SCA, 0.32 GCA, 84.3 SCD (percentage of successfully completed dribbles)
With Columbus this season
Basic stats: 10 GP, 10 GS, 1 G, 93.8 PC
Advanced stats: 0.06 xG, 0.03 xA, 2.12 SCA, 0.32 GCA, 90.5 SCD
-
Emerson Hyndman
With Atlanta United this season
Basic stats: 9 GP, 8 GS, 2 G, 0 A, 91.3 PC
Advanced stats: 0.03 xG, 0.06 xA, 1.85 SCA, 0.00 GCA, 61.5 SCD
-
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
With Atlanta United (2017-19):
Basic stats: 95 GP, 95 GS, 3 G, 4 A
Advanced stats: 0.07 xG, 0.02 xA, 78.5 LP (percentage of passes longer than 25 yards completed per 90 minutes), 1.02 SCA, 0.15 GCA, 50.7 TKL (percentage of tackles won per 90 minutes)
With Inter Miami this season
Basic stats: 6 GP, 6 GS
Advanced stats: 0.06 xG, 0.00 xA, 71.7 LP, 0.17 SCA, 0.00 GCA, 37.5 TKL
-
Fernando Meza
With Atlanta United this season
Basic stats: 6 GP, 6 GS
Advanced stats: 0.0 xG, 0.0 xA, 87.7 LP, 0.20 SCA, 0.00 GCA, 33.3 TKL
-
Brek Shea
With Atlanta United (2019):
Basic stats: 19GP, 10 GS, 1A
Advanced stats: 0.05 xG, 0.24 xA, 2.47 SCA, 0.20 GCA
With Inter Miami
Basic stats: 6 GP, 2 GS, 1G
Advanced stats: 0.36 xG, 0.01 xA, 1.14 SCA, 0.00 GCA
-
George Bello
With Atlanta United this season, his first as a full-time starter
Basic stats: 8 GP, 7 GA, 1 G, 0A
Advanced stats: 0.09 xG, 0.06 xA, 1.22 SCA, 0.15 GCA
-
Brandon Vazquez
With Atlanta United (2017-19):
Basic stats: 32 GP, 7 GS, 3 G, 2 A
Advanced stats: 0.58 xG, 0.15 xA, 2.59 SCA, 0.49 GCA, 64.7 REC (percentage of passes successfully received), 53.8 AER (aerial duels won)
With Cincinnati
Basic stats: 8 GP, 1 GS, 1 G, 1A
Advanced stats: 0.73 xG, 0.38 xA, 2.78 SCA, 0.93 GCA, 50.9 REC, 36.4 AER
-
Adam Jahn
With Atlanta United this season
Basic stats: 10 GP 6 GS, 1 G, 1A
Advanced stats: 0.06 xG, 0.04 xA, 0.98 SCA, 0.20 GCA, 52,8 REC, 29.6 AER
-
KEY
GP: Games Played
GS: Games Started
xG: Expected goals per 90 minutes
xA: Expected assists per 90 minutes
SCA: Shot-creating actions per 90 minutes
GCA: Goal-creating actions per 90 minutes
PC: Pass completion average per 90 minutes
SCD: Successful dribbling percentage
LP: Percentage of passes longer P than 25 yards successfully completed per 90 minutes.
TKL: Percentage of successful tackles vs. dribblers
REC: Percentage of successful passes received
AER: Percentage of aerial duels won