Key players in Atlanta United’s roster last year vs. this year

You will notice that in almost every case the player on this year’s roster isn’t performing as well as the player who left, and the player who left isn’t performing as well for his new club as he did for Atlanta United. However, I would caution that too much shouldn’t be read into this because Josef Martinez is out for the season. He covered up a lot of mistakes.

Plus, COVID.

First is the player who left, followed by the player who has taken that player’s spot on Atlanta United’s roster.

So, here you go:

Mikey Ambrose

With Atlanta United (2017-19)

Basic stats: 20 GP (games played), 13 GS (games started), 1 A (assist)

Advanced stats: 0.01 xG (expected goals per 90 minutes), 0.07 xA (expected assists per 90 minutes), 1.18 SCA (shot-creating attempts per 90 minutes), 0.18 GCA (goal-creating attempts per 90 minutes)

With Inter Miami this season

Basic stats: 5 GP, 2GS,

Advanced stats: 0.0 xG, 0.0 xA, 0.84 SCA, 0.00 GCA

-

Edgar Castillo

With Atlanta United this season

Basic stats: 2 GP, 1 GS

Advanced stats: 0.1 xG, 0.1 xA, 0.00 SCA, 0.00 GCA

-

Julian Gressel

With Atlanta United (2017-19)

Basic stats: 98 GP, 88 GS, 15G, 32A

Advanced stats: 0.15 xG, 0.27 xA, 3.53 SCA, 0.50 GCA

With D.C. United this season

Basic stats: 11 GP, 11GS, 1G, 1A

Advanced stats: 0.09 xG, 0.13 xA, 2.55 SCA, 0.10 GCA

-

Brooks Lennon

With Atlanta United this season

Basic stats: 11 GP, 11 GS, 1G

Advanced stats: 0.08 xG, 0.11 xA, 0.87 SCA, 0.00 GCA

-

Justin Meram

With Atlanta United (2019):

Basic stats: 20 GP, 14 GS, 4 G

Advanced stats: 0.15 xG, 0.18 xA, 3.63 SCA, 0.21 GCA

With Real Salt Lake this season

Basic stats: 10 GP, 6 GS, 2 G, 1 A

Advanced stats: 0.25 xG, 0.05 xA, 2.59 SCA, 0.65 GCA

-

Jake Mulraney

With Atlanta United this season

Basic stats: 9 GP, 3 GS, 1A

Advanced stats: 0.02 xG, 0.03 xA, 0.84 SCA, 0.28 GCA

-

Darlington Nagbe

With Atlanta United (2018-19):

Basic stats: 56 GP, 55 GS, 2 G, 5 A, 91.6 PC (percentage of passes completed per 90 minutes)

Advanced stats: 0.04 xG, 0.11 xA, 2.39 SCA, 0.32 GCA, 84.3 SCD (percentage of successfully completed dribbles)

With Columbus this season

Basic stats: 10 GP, 10 GS, 1 G, 93.8 PC

Advanced stats: 0.06 xG, 0.03 xA, 2.12 SCA, 0.32 GCA, 90.5 SCD

-

Emerson Hyndman

With Atlanta United this season

Basic stats: 9 GP, 8 GS, 2 G, 0 A, 91.3 PC

Advanced stats: 0.03 xG, 0.06 xA, 1.85 SCA, 0.00 GCA, 61.5 SCD

-

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez

With Atlanta United (2017-19):

Basic stats: 95 GP, 95 GS, 3 G, 4 A

Advanced stats: 0.07 xG, 0.02 xA, 78.5 LP (percentage of passes longer than 25 yards completed per 90 minutes), 1.02 SCA, 0.15 GCA, 50.7 TKL (percentage of tackles won per 90 minutes)

With Inter Miami this season

Basic stats: 6 GP, 6 GS

Advanced stats: 0.06 xG, 0.00 xA, 71.7 LP, 0.17 SCA, 0.00 GCA, 37.5 TKL

-

Fernando Meza

With Atlanta United this season

Basic stats: 6 GP, 6 GS

Advanced stats: 0.0 xG, 0.0 xA, 87.7 LP, 0.20 SCA, 0.00 GCA, 33.3 TKL

-

Brek Shea

With Atlanta United (2019):

Basic stats: 19GP, 10 GS, 1A

Advanced stats: 0.05 xG, 0.24 xA, 2.47 SCA, 0.20 GCA

With Inter Miami

Basic stats: 6 GP, 2 GS, 1G

Advanced stats: 0.36 xG, 0.01 xA, 1.14 SCA, 0.00 GCA

-

George Bello

With Atlanta United this season, his first as a full-time starter

Basic stats: 8 GP, 7 GA, 1 G, 0A

Advanced stats: 0.09 xG, 0.06 xA, 1.22 SCA, 0.15 GCA

-

Brandon Vazquez

With Atlanta United (2017-19):

Basic stats: 32 GP, 7 GS, 3 G, 2 A

Advanced stats: 0.58 xG, 0.15 xA, 2.59 SCA, 0.49 GCA, 64.7 REC (percentage of passes successfully received), 53.8 AER (aerial duels won)

With Cincinnati

Basic stats: 8 GP, 1 GS, 1 G, 1A

Advanced stats: 0.73 xG, 0.38 xA, 2.78 SCA, 0.93 GCA, 50.9 REC, 36.4 AER

-

Adam Jahn

With Atlanta United this season

Basic stats: 10 GP 6 GS, 1 G, 1A

Advanced stats: 0.06 xG, 0.04 xA, 0.98 SCA, 0.20 GCA, 52,8 REC, 29.6 AER

-

KEY

GP: Games Played

GS: Games Started

xG: Expected goals per 90 minutes

xA: Expected assists per 90 minutes

SCA: Shot-creating actions per 90 minutes

GCA: Goal-creating actions per 90 minutes

PC: Pass completion average per 90 minutes

SCD: Successful dribbling percentage

LP: Percentage of passes longer P than 25 yards successfully completed per 90 minutes.

TKL: Percentage of successful tackles vs. dribblers

REC: Percentage of successful passes received

AER: Percentage of aerial duels won