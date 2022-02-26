Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Sporting KC

Goals for/against (last year): Atlanta United 45/47; Sporting KC 58/40

XG for/against (last year): Atlanta United 43.9/46.9; Sporting KC 51.9/49.2

-

Players to watch

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: 12 goals last season

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, four assists last season

Miles Robinson: MLS Bext XI defender

Brad Guzan: 80.2 save percentage last season

Ozzie Alonso: Signed as a free agent to add toughness and experience

Sporting KC

Daniel Salloi: 16 goals, seven assists last season

Johnny Russell: 15 goals, seven assist last season

Gadi Kinda: 5 goals, six assists last season

Graham Zuzi: Four assists last season

-

Officiating crew

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Jeremy Kieso, Lyes Arfa

Fourth official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

-

Injury reports

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Brooks Lennon (ankle), Thiago Almada (visa), Marcelino Moreno (foot), Santiago Sosa (visa) Out: Jake Mulraney (leg), Franco Ibarra (visa), Machop Chol (leg), Alan Franco (RC suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery)

For Sporting KC

Out: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Alan Pulido (knee surgery) and Nikola Vujnovic (pending immigration)

-

What was said about the game

“Well, I have huge respect for Kansas, I think they are very good franchise that throughout the years, they’ve been applying the same system, the same style. And it’s a very good style, by the way. They’ve been always consistent in MLS, and that’s something that I admire. And obviously, they have a lot of quality, especially in the final third in the flanks, the overloads, with the fullbacks going higher, and the inverted wingers coming inside.” -- Pineda

“I think we haven’t proved ourselves yet. But it just makes us you know, that much more hungry that we have to prove ourselves and show that we can compete, and that just comes with that just comes in time.” -- Robinson

“I’m feeling more adapted to the league, to my teammates, and I think it’s going to be a very good year for myself. I’m feeling better physically as well. So I think it’ll be a good year for me and the team.” -- Araujo

-

Atlanta United’s Predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback George Campbell

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Right winger Luiz Araujo

Left winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Josef Martinez

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE