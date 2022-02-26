Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Sporting KC

Atlanta United will open its sixth MLS season hosting Sporting KC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The FS1 broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on twitter @DougRobersonAJC. He will post a game story at the final whistle.
Coaches: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records (last year): Atlanta United 9-3-5; Sporting KC 8-7-2
Last year’s records: Atlanta United 13-9-12; Sporting KC 17-10-7
Goals for/against (last year): Atlanta United 45/47; Sporting KC 58/40
XG for/against (last year): Atlanta United 43.9/46.9; Sporting KC 51.9/49.2
-
Players to watch
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: 12 goals last season
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, four assists last season
Miles Robinson: MLS Bext XI defender
Brad Guzan: 80.2 save percentage last season
Ozzie Alonso: Signed as a free agent to add toughness and experience
Sporting KC
Daniel Salloi: 16 goals, seven assists last season
Johnny Russell: 15 goals, seven assist last season
Gadi Kinda: 5 goals, six assists last season
Graham Zuzi: Four assists last season
-
Officiating crew
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Jeremy Kieso, Lyes Arfa
Fourth official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
-
Injury reports
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Brooks Lennon (ankle), Thiago Almada (visa), Marcelino Moreno (foot), Santiago Sosa (visa) Out: Jake Mulraney (leg), Franco Ibarra (visa), Machop Chol (leg), Alan Franco (RC suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery)
For Sporting KC
Out: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Alan Pulido (knee surgery) and Nikola Vujnovic (pending immigration)
-
What was said about the game
“Well, I have huge respect for Kansas, I think they are very good franchise that throughout the years, they’ve been applying the same system, the same style. And it’s a very good style, by the way. They’ve been always consistent in MLS, and that’s something that I admire. And obviously, they have a lot of quality, especially in the final third in the flanks, the overloads, with the fullbacks going higher, and the inverted wingers coming inside.” -- Pineda
“I think we haven’t proved ourselves yet. But it just makes us you know, that much more hungry that we have to prove ourselves and show that we can compete, and that just comes with that just comes in time.” -- Robinson
“I’m feeling more adapted to the league, to my teammates, and I think it’s going to be a very good year for myself. I’m feeling better physically as well. So I think it’ll be a good year for me and the team.” -- Araujo
-
Atlanta United’s Predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback George Campbell
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Ozzie Alonso
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Right winger Luiz Araujo
Left winger Tyler Wolff
Striker Josef Martinez
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
