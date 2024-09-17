Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Inter Miami away record: 9-2-2

Atlanta United goals for/against: 36/40

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 41.2/39.9

Inter Miami goals for/against: 65/41

Inter Miami expected goals for/against: 43.2/43.2

Inter Miami key players

Luis Suarez: 17 goals, six assists

Lionel Messi: 14 goals, 14 assists

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists

Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists

Injury reports (as of Sept. 16)

Atlanta United

Out: Ronald Hernandez (ankle) and Quentin Westberg (concussion)

Questionable: Xande Silva (foot)

Inter Miami

Out: Sergio Busquets (yellow-card accumulation), Tomas Aviles (yellow-card accumulation)

What was said

“I still believe we can beat any team in this league. Miami is another opponent, and we have to take our responsibilities. So we have to go for the win, and I still believe we can win against Miami.” – Saba Lobjanidze

“What I have preached to them about every single day, is that it’s how you do it, it’s how you do your work. Every single day, you show up the exact same to be better every single day at a certain standard that we’ve talked about. We need actions out of them. And it’s not a faucet where you can just switch it on, switch it off. It doesn’t work that way. There’s a reason why players make it to elite levels, and it’s not by doing it sometimes or when you feel like it or against this team or that team. It’s about doing it every single day to the top standard that you can do it with.” – interim manager Rob Valentino

Officiating crew

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson and Nick Uranga

Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Ian McKay

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Pedro Amador

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder Edwin Mosquera

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Jamal Thiare

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are going to listen to the podcast for the first time, please follow it on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.