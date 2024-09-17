Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Atlanta United (8-12-8) will host Inter Miami (19-4-5) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Inter Miami manager: Gerardo Martino
Atlanta United home record: 5-6-3
Inter Miami away record: 9-2-2
Atlanta United goals for/against: 36/40
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 41.2/39.9
Inter Miami goals for/against: 65/41
Inter Miami expected goals for/against: 43.2/43.2
Inter Miami key players
Luis Suarez: 17 goals, six assists
Lionel Messi: 14 goals, 14 assists
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Six goals, seven assists
Daniel Rios: Six goals, two assists
Injury reports (as of Sept. 16)
Atlanta United
Out: Ronald Hernandez (ankle) and Quentin Westberg (concussion)
Questionable: Xande Silva (foot)
Inter Miami
Out: Sergio Busquets (yellow-card accumulation), Tomas Aviles (yellow-card accumulation)
What was said
“I still believe we can beat any team in this league. Miami is another opponent, and we have to take our responsibilities. So we have to go for the win, and I still believe we can win against Miami.” – Saba Lobjanidze
“What I have preached to them about every single day, is that it’s how you do it, it’s how you do your work. Every single day, you show up the exact same to be better every single day at a certain standard that we’ve talked about. We need actions out of them. And it’s not a faucet where you can just switch it on, switch it off. It doesn’t work that way. There’s a reason why players make it to elite levels, and it’s not by doing it sometimes or when you feel like it or against this team or that team. It’s about doing it every single day to the top standard that you can do it with.” – interim manager Rob Valentino
Officiating crew
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson and Nick Uranga
Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Ian McKay
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Luis Abram
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Pedro Amador
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder Edwin Mosquera
Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Jamal Thiare
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
