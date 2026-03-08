Metro Atlanta Hall County teacher run over, killed while confronting teens during TP prank Late-night ‘rolling’ prank turned deadly in Gainesville neighborhood, authorities say. Jason Hughes, a Hall County math teacher, was killed late Friday after confronting a group of teenagers who toilet-papered trees in his yard, officials said.

A Hall County high school teacher was killed late Friday after confronting a group of Gainesville teenagers who “rolled” several of his trees with toilet paper, officials said. Jason Hughes, a math teacher at North Hall High School, came out of his home and approached the group shortly before midnight when authorities said he tripped and fell into the street.

The 40-year-old father of two was then run over by a pickup truck as the teens attempted to leave the neighborhood in two separate vehicles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the teens stopped and tried to help the teacher as emergency crews responded to the home along North Gate Drive. Hughes was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died. The driver of the truck that struck Hughes was identified as 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace, authorities said. The Gainesville teen faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Four other teens, all of whom are also 18, were charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property. Hughes and his wife both taught math at North Hall High School, and he was a golf coach at the school, according to a 2023 post on a website introducing school faculty and staff.

He also participated in NG3, a Christian mentoring organization that partners with high schools, according to that organization’s website.

An online fundraiser set up to help Hughes’ family had raised nearly $80,000 as of Sunday morning. “Jason’s life was a blessing to so many, and his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come,” the page said. In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the Hall County School district described Hughes as a devoted father, a loving husband and a passionate teacher and mentor who was respected by students and colleagues alike. “Our hearts are broken,” the district said. “He gave so much to so many in numerous ways.” The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.