What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

Traffic and parking

Atlanta police said attendees should “plan ahead for anticipated heavy traffic” and consider using rideshare or MARTA to get to the match.

Those driving and parking near the stadium can book parking online to ensure a spot. Some lots have already sold out, and others range from as low as $14 for spaces just over one mile from the stadium to $53 for a lot less than a quarter-mile walk away.

Arriving by train

To avoid the parking hassle, take MARTA.

Attendees should use the Blue and Green lines and stop at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station.

Additional trains will run before and after the match, and extra staff will be working to accommodate more riders, a MARTA spokeswoman said.

A dedicated shuttle train will run before the match between Five Points and the MBS/State Farm/GWCC Station.

MARTA will also have a pop-up shop before the match from 5-7:30 p.m. at the stadium station. It will sell co-branded MARTA and Atlanta United merchandise.

Safety

Stadium safety rules require anything larger than a 4.5-by-6.5-inch bag to be clear to enter through security. Clear bags and backpacks cannot be bigger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches in size.

Smoking and vaping in the stadium is strictly prohibited, along with a long list of other items and behaviors that violate the code of conduct.

Weather

Bring your favorite Atlanta United scarf for the journey home.

Saturday’s weather is expected to be sunny but cool, with highs around 54 degrees and lows in the mid 20s.