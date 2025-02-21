What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

Atlanta United returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its first match of the new season Saturday.
The team takes on Montreal at 7:30 p.m. More than 60,000 screaming fans are expected to attend what officials predict will be a sellout crowd in downtown Atlanta.
Here’s what to know ahead of the event, which is sure to draw excited spectators decked out in red, black and gold.
Traffic and parking
Atlanta police said attendees should “plan ahead for anticipated heavy traffic” and consider using rideshare or MARTA to get to the match.
Those driving and parking near the stadium can book parking online to ensure a spot. Some lots have already sold out, and others range from as low as $14 for spaces just over one mile from the stadium to $53 for a lot less than a quarter-mile walk away.
Arriving by train
To avoid the parking hassle, take MARTA.
Attendees should use the Blue and Green lines and stop at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station.
Additional trains will run before and after the match, and extra staff will be working to accommodate more riders, a MARTA spokeswoman said.
A dedicated shuttle train will run before the match between Five Points and the MBS/State Farm/GWCC Station.
MARTA will also have a pop-up shop before the match from 5-7:30 p.m. at the stadium station. It will sell co-branded MARTA and Atlanta United merchandise.
Safety
Stadium safety rules require anything larger than a 4.5-by-6.5-inch bag to be clear to enter through security. Clear bags and backpacks cannot be bigger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches in size.
Smoking and vaping in the stadium is strictly prohibited, along with a long list of other items and behaviors that violate the code of conduct.
Weather
Bring your favorite Atlanta United scarf for the journey home.
Saturday’s weather is expected to be sunny but cool, with highs around 54 degrees and lows in the mid 20s.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Atlanta United expects sellout Saturday for MLS season opener
While still available, tickets can be purchased through online vendors or through Atlanta United’s website.
‘The Connector’ is Atlanta United’s new primary kit
Wanting to embrace history while also looking forward, Atlanta United unveiled its new primary kit, nicknamed “The Connector,” on Thursday night.
Atlanta United injuries and other key stats ahead of Montreal
Atlanta United may be without three-fourths of its starting back line for Saturday’s MLS season-opening match.
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.