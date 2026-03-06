6 takeaways from a hectic Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

Today’s newsletter highlights
- Burt Jones launches a mobile billboard criticizing Rick Jackson.
- Josh McLaurin lines up legislative endorsements for lieutenant governor.
- Democrats blame President Donald Trump for SK Battery layoffs in Commerce.
Crossover Day turned into crossover days last week as lawmakers worked well past midnight to pass bills ahead of a key legislative deadline.
There’s still nearly a month left before the final gavel, and plenty could change. But here are a few takeaways from the marathon moment:
Good morning. We’re just one day away from a special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. The primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races is in 71 days. Here are three other things to know for today:
Lawmakers aren’t supposed to get personal on the Senate floor. But state Sen. Matt Brass couldn’t help himself on Friday.
The Republican from Newnan was defending a bill aimed at reining in power bill increases when he took a detour to question the mental state of a former Democratic candidate for the Public Service Commission.
“You can listen to some lady who got caught stealing trade secrets and who has posted bad stuff about me online all day, and she’s insane, she is literally insane,” Brass said.
While he didn’t use her name, it was clear he was talking about Patty Durand, founder of Georgians for Affordable Energy and a longtime critic of Georgia Power Co. Durand was arrested in December after she was caught taking some Georgia Power documents during a break in a Public Service Commission hearing. The company said the documents contained trade secrets. Durand was ultimately not prosecuted. But on Friday, Brass said she should be jailed.
Durand had accused Brass of watering down the bill to help Georgia Power. She even called him a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” in the Feb. 13 edition of her weekly newsletter.
“Calling critics ‘insane’ on the Senate floor does not change the facts,” Durand told us. “Republicans, led by Sen. Brass, once again did not pass legislation to prevent utilities from shifting data center costs onto utility bills.”
State Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, chastised Brass for his comments. But Brass deflected, saying Democratic Senators have used the same language to attack President Donald Trump.
Campaigns are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence and sophisticated digital targeting in the Georgia race for governor. But Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ campaign is also turning to a familiar playbook: attack microsites and mobile billboards.
His campaign on Monday launched a mobile billboard circulating throughout metro Atlanta directing voters to SlickRickJackson.com, a website targeting GOP rival Rick Jackson.
“Rick Jackson has spent millions trying to buy this race and reinvent himself as a conservative — but his record tells a very different story,” Jones spokesperson Kayla Lott said in a statement.
The billboard is scheduled to roll through metro Atlanta from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., another sign that even in an era of high-tech campaigning, some old-school political tactics still have plenty of mileage.
State Sen. Nabilah Parkes shook up the Democratic field when she switched from the insurance commissioner’s race to the contest for lieutenant governor. Now her rival is quickly lining up endorsements from fellow Democrats, signaling he has growing support from their legislative colleagues.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, said Monday he has the backing of 18 additional legislators since the field was set Friday, bringing his total to more than 50 legislative endorsements. He also announced Jason Carter, the party’s 2014 nominee for governor, endorsed his bid.
The show of support is meant to signal that many Democratic leaders aren’t thrilled with Parkes’ late switch into the race.
“The consensus we are building for the campaign is a preview of the kind of collaboration Georgia Democrats will employ with success next year when we govern Georgia for the first time in two decades,” McLaurin said.
It’s Day 29 of the legislative session. Some happenings:
Capitol denizens are familiar with Jeff Jones, a Unitarian Universalist minister from Smyrna who has committed to standing outside the Legislature every day holding a sign declaring “immigrants make Georgia great.” But last week he suddenly swapped his sign for a different message: “peace.”
“I’m deeply troubled by the war that we’ve started,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump’s decision to team up with Israel to launch military strikes on Iran.
Early polls on the strikes show Jones isn’t in the minority. A Reuters poll found only 1 in 4 Americans approve of the strikes. A CNN poll found 59% of Americans disapprove.
But Georgia’s Republican leaders have so far stood by the president. Most people greeted Jones warmly last week as he took his solitary place by a side door often frequented by lawmakers and lobbyists.
He’s not expecting to change any minds. Instead, he wants to “plant seeds.”
“Why aren’t we talking about this?” he asked.
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we answer questions from listeners about Georgia’s crowded race for governor, Atlanta’s chances to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention and more.
SK Battery America notified state officials Friday that it laid off nearly 1,000 employees in light of President Donald Trump’s slashing of green energy programs, the AJC’s Mirtha Donastorg reported.
The Korean electric vehicle battery manufacturer said the layoffs at its Commerce plant about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta represent more than a third of its workforce.
Democrats blamed Trump, saying his push for legislation that rolled back incentives for electric vehicle manufacturers had cost workers their jobs.
“They deserve better than this,” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said in a statement. “The administration in Washington has decided to put politics over people and slash the clean energy investments that helped bring these good-paying manufacturing jobs to our state.”
Former Atlanta mayor and Democratic candidate for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement the layoffs are a “direct result of Donald Trump’s reckless actions.”
Another gubernatorial candidate, former state Sen. Jason Esteves, accused Trump of killing opportunities for workers.
“My heart goes out to the nearly 1,000 hardworking Georgians who lost their jobs today because Trump and Republican state leaders have failed to live up to their promises,” Esteves said.
Today’s birthday:
State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, did not file to run for reelection. Cannon is secretary of the House minority caucus.
That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.
