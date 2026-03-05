Atlanta United

Uzbekistan making Atlanta its World Cup home, source says

National team will use Atlanta United’s practice facility for its home base for the World Cup, according to the source.
Uzbekistan last played in Atlanta in 2023, a 3-3 draw against Mexico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)
Uzbekistan last played in Atlanta in 2023, a 3-3 draw against Mexico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)
By
49 minutes ago

Uzbekistan will make Atlanta its home for this summer’s World Cup, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The team will use Atlanta United’s complex in Marietta as its training base.

Uzbekistan, known as the White Wolves and No. 52 in FIFA’s rankings, are appearing in the World Cup for the first time.

Uzbekistan has a short history in Atlanta. It played Mexico to a 3-3 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023.

The White Wolves, managed by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, will play at least one World Cup match in Atlanta against a playoff winner June 27.

Uzbekistan was drawn into Group K for the World Cup. It will play Colombia in Mexico City on June 17, Portugal in Houston on June 23 and its last group-stage match in Atlanta. The playoff features New Caledonia, Jamaica or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Uzbekistan’s notable players include center back Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), striker Eldor Shomurodov (Basaksehir) and midfielder Aziz Ganiev (Al Bataeh).

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to spokepeople for Atlanta United and the Uzbekistan national team for confirmation.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

021524 atl united kit photos

What to know before the Atlanta United season home opener Saturday

SOCCER

Grass growing fine in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with World Cup coming

SOCCER

FIFA highlights World Cup technology at Atlanta summit

Keep Reading

Atlanta United adds midfielder Matías Galarza on loan

Falcons to play international game in Europe next season

What to know before the Atlanta United season home opener Saturday

Featured

Qualifying week in Georgia kicks off high-stakes filing frenzy

Kemp’s budget includes landmark need-based aid for Georgia students

Anthropologie, Refuge Coffee planned for redo at former DeKalb mall site

HEAT CHECK

T.I. and 50 Cent’s rap beef proves no one needs them in a Verzuz battle together