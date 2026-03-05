Uzbekistan making Atlanta its World Cup home, source says

Uzbekistan last played in Atlanta in 2023, a 3-3 draw against Mexico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

National team will use Atlanta United’s practice facility for its home base for the World Cup, according to the source.

National team will use Atlanta United’s practice facility for its home base for the World Cup, according to the source.

The team will use Atlanta United’s complex in Marietta as its training base.

Uzbekistan will make Atlanta its home for this summer’s World Cup, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Uzbekistan, known as the White Wolves and No. 52 in FIFA’s rankings, are appearing in the World Cup for the first time.

Uzbekistan has a short history in Atlanta. It played Mexico to a 3-3 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023.

The White Wolves, managed by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, will play at least one World Cup match in Atlanta against a playoff winner June 27.

Uzbekistan was drawn into Group K for the World Cup. It will play Colombia in Mexico City on June 17, Portugal in Houston on June 23 and its last group-stage match in Atlanta. The playoff features New Caledonia, Jamaica or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.