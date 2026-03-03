Falcons to play international game in Europe next season

The Atlanta Falcons will play an international game for the second straight season. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

For second straight year, team will be hitting the road for an overseas matchup.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Falcons will play in the NFL Madrid game next season at Bernabéu, the home field to Real Madrid C.F.

The Falcons are going international in the 2026 season.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of an NFL regular-season game in Madrid at the iconic Bernabéu,” Falcons president and CEO Greg Beadles said in a team statement. “Atlanta and Madrid are a fitting match as we will host two of Spain’s group stage matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“This opportunity reflects the continued global growth of both the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we look forward to deepening our connection with our European community by hosting another sporting contest here at home and returning to Europe for the fourth time in six seasons.”

This will mark the second NFL game in Madrid, following last season’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins played at the Bernabéu. The Falcons have played six international games, including in Toronto in 2013; London in 2014, ‘21 and ‘23; and Berlin in ‘25.

The Falcons’ opponent — as well as the date, kickoff time and ticket information — will be announced at a later date. Fans interested in more information about the Madrid game can visit nfl.com/madrid for updates.