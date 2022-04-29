Info to know: Atlanta United at Montreal

Atlanta United will play at Montreal in an MLS game Saturday. The Bally Sports Southeast broadcast will begin at 3:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 4:08 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Montreal’s Wilfried Nancy
Site: Stade Saputo
Road/home records: Atlanta United on road 1-3-0; Montreal at home 1-1-0
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 10/11; Montreal 14/17
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 12.5/10.7; Montreal 9.6/9.0
Previous meeting: Atlanta United rallied to score two goals in the final minutes to earn a 3-3 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 19.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists
Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist
Thiago Almada: One goal
Montreal
Djordje Mihailovic: Four goals, two assists
Romell Quioto: Three goals, one assist
Kei Kamara: Two goals, one assist
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistants: Ian Anderson, Kyle Atkins
Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Robert Schaap
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (hamstring), Dom Dwyer (leg), Santiago Sosa (lower body) and Caleb Wiley (lower body)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (achilles), Brad Guzan (achilles) and George Campbell (abductor)
For Montreal
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“What we learned that game was that we were winning 1-0. And we were playing very good. I felt that we’re pressing very good, disrupting their pressure. And suddenly, we just stopped doing that. And we start to let them just pass with freedom and not put intensity, not put the cues to press that we normally do. So we were OK, until the first goal. And after that, similar to Miami, maybe we stopped a little bit doing that. So that’s a reflection. That’s what we learned. But the initial tactics were very good. So let’s see if we can maintain that type of level and performance for more minutes.” -- Pineda on Atlanta United’s first game against Montreal
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
