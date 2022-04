Info to know: Atlanta United at Montreal

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 12.5/10.7; Montreal 9.6/9.0

Previous meeting: Atlanta United rallied to score two goals in the final minutes to earn a 3-3 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 19.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists

Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist

Thiago Almada: One goal

Montreal

Djordje Mihailovic: Four goals, two assists

Romell Quioto: Three goals, one assist

Kei Kamara: Two goals, one assist

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Ian Anderson, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Robert Schaap

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (hamstring), Dom Dwyer (leg), Santiago Sosa (lower body) and Caleb Wiley (lower body)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (achilles), Brad Guzan (achilles) and George Campbell (abductor)

For Montreal

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“What we learned that game was that we were winning 1-0. And we were playing very good. I felt that we’re pressing very good, disrupting their pressure. And suddenly, we just stopped doing that. And we start to let them just pass with freedom and not put intensity, not put the cues to press that we normally do. So we were OK, until the first goal. And after that, similar to Miami, maybe we stopped a little bit doing that. So that’s a reflection. That’s what we learned. But the initial tactics were very good. So let’s see if we can maintain that type of level and performance for more minutes.” -- Pineda on Atlanta United’s first game against Montreal

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE