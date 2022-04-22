BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy
ajc logo
X

Info to know: Atlanta United at Miami

Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey (4), midfielder Jean Mota (7) and defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) celebrate after an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 3-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Combined ShapeCaption
Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey (4), midfielder Jean Mota (7) and defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) celebrate after an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 3-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

Atlanta United will play at Miami in an MLS game Sunday. The ABC broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Miami’s Phil Neville

Site: DRV PNK Stadium

Road/home records: Atlanta United on road 1-2-0; Miami at home 1-2-1

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 9/9; Miami 7/15

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 10.1/8.6; Miami 7.7/10.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists

Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist

Thiago Almada: One goal

Miami

Leonardo Campana: Four goals

Gonzalo Higuain: Two goals, one assist

Robbie Robinson: One goal, one assist

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistants: Jeff Hosking and Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Nima Saghafi

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (hamstring)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martinez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (achilles) and Brad Guzan (achilles)

For Miami

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“They’re very solid; they are very compact. They try to make it hard to break them down. And then in transition, they’re very good. I think both wingers are very fast, they like to attack to the flanks. Their center (midfielders) are good connectors. And both fullbacks overlap, so we need to be ready to defend that aspect. But also trying to be creative on how to balance a very compact team, very aggressive team. They like to put pressure on the ball. And, well, that’s going to be the game we expect.” -- Pineda

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback George Campbell

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Right wing Thiago Almada

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Dom Dwyer

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene enters the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

WATCH LIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies at court challenge on her candidacy3h ago
Family of security guard murdered outside of the restaurant where he worked speaks after arrest

Arrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says
5h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
4h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
5h ago
A "now hiring" sign sits outside a DeKalb County Fire Rescue station in Dunwoody on Thursday, April 21, 2022. J. SCOTT TRUBEY

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta sees strong job growth in March
9h ago
The Latest
Rocco Rios Novo expected to compete for Atlanta United starting spot
39m ago
Atlanta United reportedly bringing back Rios Novo
18h ago
Atlanta United to play at Nashville in fourth round of U.S. Open Cup
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
9h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
9h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top