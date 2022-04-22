Info to know: Atlanta United at Miami

Atlanta United will play at Miami in an MLS game Sunday. The ABC broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Miami’s Phil Neville
Site: DRV PNK Stadium
Road/home records: Atlanta United on road 1-2-0; Miami at home 1-2-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 9/9; Miami 7/15
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 10.1/8.6; Miami 7.7/10.3
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists
Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist
Thiago Almada: One goal
Miami
Leonardo Campana: Four goals
Gonzalo Higuain: Two goals, one assist
Robbie Robinson: One goal, one assist
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Jair Marrufo
Assistants: Jeff Hosking and Kathryn Nesbitt
Fourth Official: Nima Saghafi
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (hamstring)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martinez (knee), Dylan Castanheira (achilles) and Brad Guzan (achilles)
For Miami
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“They’re very solid; they are very compact. They try to make it hard to break them down. And then in transition, they’re very good. I think both wingers are very fast, they like to attack to the flanks. Their center (midfielders) are good connectors. And both fullbacks overlap, so we need to be ready to defend that aspect. But also trying to be creative on how to balance a very compact team, very aggressive team. They like to put pressure on the ball. And, well, that’s going to be the game we expect.” -- Pineda
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback George Campbell
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Right wing Thiago Almada
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Left wing Caleb Wiley
Striker Dom Dwyer
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
