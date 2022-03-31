Info to know: Atlanta United at D.C. United

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 5.6/5.8; D.C. United 5.1/6.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Two goals, two assists

Marcelino Moreno: Two assist

Brooks Lennon: One goal

Thiago Almada: One goal

D.C. United

Ola Kamara: Two goals

Michael Estrada: Two goals

Russell Canouse: One goal

Julian Gressel: Six key passes

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistants: Ryan Graves, Brooke Mayo

Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Franco Ibarra (leg)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Dom Dwyer (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery)

For D.C. United

Out: Adrien Perez (foot)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“Trying to be good with the ball. I think that’s the key for us. We’re good with the ball. We don’t give them a lot of chances to be direct, on the front foot. So we have to be good on the ball, brave on the ball, trying to put all of our concentration on connecting passes and passing with the right foot, passing with the right pace, play and move, creating rotations, attacking the spaces that we want to attack. And I think that’s a way. Obviously we understand that they really like to be direct. They don’t want a lot of possession. They want to be direct, two to three passes then they go long, and then they come from the second ball, and then they’re very good at attacking the backline. So obviously we trained how to try to cover that. And hopefully that’ll work.” -- Pineda on facing D.C. United’s tactics

“I think it’s really important to pick up points early in the season. Because by midseason, you kind of see teams are already starting to be in their place in the standings. And, last year for example, New England was able to get a pretty big advantage early, and they were able to maintain that throughout the season. But we also understand it’s a very long season.” -- Santiago Sosa

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Miles Robinson

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Right winger Brooks Lennon

Left winger Thiago Almada

Striker Josef Martinez

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE