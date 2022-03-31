Info to know: Atlanta United at D.C. United

Atlanta United will play at D.C. United in an MLS game Saturday at Audi Field. The Bally Sports South broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. D.C. United’s Hernan Losada
Site: Audi Field
Road/home records: Atlanta United on the road 0-1-0; D.C. United at home 1-0-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 8/8; D.C. United 5/4
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 5.6/5.8; D.C. United 5.1/6.0
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Two goals, two assists
Marcelino Moreno: Two assist
Brooks Lennon: One goal
Thiago Almada: One goal
D.C. United
Ola Kamara: Two goals
Michael Estrada: Two goals
Russell Canouse: One goal
Julian Gressel: Six key passes
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Armando Villareal
Assistants: Ryan Graves, Brooke Mayo
Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Franco Ibarra (leg)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Dom Dwyer (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery)
For D.C. United
Out: Adrien Perez (foot)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Trying to be good with the ball. I think that’s the key for us. We’re good with the ball. We don’t give them a lot of chances to be direct, on the front foot. So we have to be good on the ball, brave on the ball, trying to put all of our concentration on connecting passes and passing with the right foot, passing with the right pace, play and move, creating rotations, attacking the spaces that we want to attack. And I think that’s a way. Obviously we understand that they really like to be direct. They don’t want a lot of possession. They want to be direct, two to three passes then they go long, and then they come from the second ball, and then they’re very good at attacking the backline. So obviously we trained how to try to cover that. And hopefully that’ll work.” -- Pineda on facing D.C. United’s tactics
“I think it’s really important to pick up points early in the season. Because by midseason, you kind of see teams are already starting to be in their place in the standings. And, last year for example, New England was able to get a pretty big advantage early, and they were able to maintain that throughout the season. But we also understand it’s a very long season.” -- Santiago Sosa
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Miles Robinson
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Ozzie Alonso
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Right winger Brooks Lennon
Left winger Thiago Almada
Striker Josef Martinez
-
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author