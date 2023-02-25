How to watch Atlanta United’s season-opening game

MLS and Apple announced a 10-year, $2.5 billion partnership last year for the league’s games to be streamed by the tech giant starting this season. At least six Atlanta United games this season will be carried by either Fox or FS1.

Viewers must sign up for the MLS channel on Apple TV-Plus. The channel is on the home page of Apple TV-Plus. The channel costs $14.99 per month or $99 per year if you don’t already have a subscription to Apple TV-Plus. It costs $12.99 per month or $79 per year if you do have a subscription.