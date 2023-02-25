X
Dark Mode Toggle

How to watch Atlanta United’s season-opening game

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

You will need Apple TV-Plus to watch Atlanta United’s season-opening game against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m., and the game will be carried only on the streaming service.

MLS and Apple announced a 10-year, $2.5 billion partnership last year for the league’s games to be streamed by the tech giant starting this season. At least six Atlanta United games this season will be carried by either Fox or FS1.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Viewers must sign up for the MLS channel on Apple TV-Plus. The channel is on the home page of Apple TV-Plus. The channel costs $14.99 per month or $99 per year if you don’t already have a subscription to Apple TV-Plus. It costs $12.99 per month or $79 per year if you do have a subscription.

For Atlanta United season-ticket holders, the MLS channel is free with a redemption code already provided.

The first week of MLS games are free on the streaming service.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Kyle Wright feels ‘very encouraged’ after first spring bullpen session21h ago

Hawks’ Trae Young expresses ‘love and respect’ for former coach Nate McMillan
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After offseason shoulder surgery, Ozzie Albies rounding into shape as spring training...
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why Grapefruit League games matter for Braves
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why Grapefruit League games matter for Braves
22h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech’s play markedly better, but it’s late in the season
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s roster, with player categories and contract lengths
20h ago
Scouting report: Atlanta United vs. San Jose
Atlanta United, Luiz Araujo ready to start anew
Featured

Credit: AP

Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
4h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
19h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top