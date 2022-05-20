George Bello, formerly of Atlanta United, called to U.S. men’s camp

Former Atlanta United player George Bello was called to the U.S. men’s national team camp for its coming friendlies against Morocco, Uruguay, Grenada and El Salvador.
Bello, a native of Douglasville, was sold by Atlanta United to Armenia Bielefeld in Germany before the start of the MLS season.
Bello is one of 27 players called to the camp by manager Gregg Berhalter. Walker Zimmerman, a native of Lawrenceville who plays for Nashville, was also called to the team.
The U.S. will play Morocco in Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. June 1, Uruguay in Kansas City on June 5, Grenada on June 10 in the Nations League tournament in Austin, and at El Salvador on June 14 in its second game in the Nations League.
Bello made 52 appearances for Atlanta United, scoring three goals with four assists. He made 10 appearances for Bielefeld.
The roster (appearances/goals)
Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 29/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 16/0)
Defenders (9): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld/GER; 6/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 8/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 23/3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 25/2), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 73/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 28/3)
Midfielders (8): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 51/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 27/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 7/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 31/9), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; 6/1), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 16/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0)
Forwards (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 44/9), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 9/3), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 46/10), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 48/21), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 22/2), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 0/0)
