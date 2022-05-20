BreakingNews
UPDATE: Hyundai electric vehicle factory to be built near Savannah
ajc logo
X

George Bello, formerly of Atlanta United, called to U.S. men’s camp

Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) celebrates his goal with forward Josef Martinez during the second half against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

caption arrowCaption
Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) celebrates his goal with forward Josef Martinez during the second half against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Former Atlanta United player George Bello was called to the U.S. men’s national team camp for its coming friendlies against Morocco, Uruguay, Grenada and El Salvador.

Bello, a native of Douglasville, was sold by Atlanta United to Armenia Bielefeld in Germany before the start of the MLS season.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Bello is one of 27 players called to the camp by manager Gregg Berhalter. Walker Zimmerman, a native of Lawrenceville who plays for Nashville, was also called to the team.

The U.S. will play Morocco in Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. June 1, Uruguay in Kansas City on June 5, Grenada on June 10 in the Nations League tournament in Austin, and at El Salvador on June 14 in its second game in the Nations League.

Bello made 52 appearances for Atlanta United, scoring three goals with four assists. He made 10 appearances for Bielefeld.

The roster (appearances/goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 29/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 16/0)

Defenders (9): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld/GER; 6/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 8/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 23/3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 25/2), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 73/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 28/3)

Midfielders (8): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 51/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 27/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 7/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 31/9), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; 6/1), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 16/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0)

Forwards (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 44/9), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 9/3), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 46/10), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 48/21), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 22/2), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 0/0)

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville
8h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Nashville
10h ago
Atlanta United’s offense playing well while defense is shaky
12h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top