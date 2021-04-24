Edu replaces Gargan on Atlanta United broadcasts

Gargan’s contract had expired and the two sides mutually agreed not to renew, according to a club spokesman.

Edu is a former U.S. national team player and former MLS standout with Toronto and in Scotland for Rangers, which he helped to win six trophies in more than 100 appearances. He also played for Stoke City and Philadelphia. He made more than 200 appearances for those clubs and 46 for the U.S.