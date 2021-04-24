Edu replaces Gargan on Atlanta United broadcasts

Atlanta United supporters tuning in to Bally Sports South to watch today’s MLS match against Chicago may be in for a surprise because Maurice Edu has replaced Dan Gargan as the analyst. The change is permanent.
Gargan’s contract had expired and the two sides mutually agreed not to renew, according to a club spokesman.
Edu is a former U.S. national team player and former MLS standout with Toronto and in Scotland for Rangers, which he helped to win six trophies in more than 100 appearances. He also played for Stoke City and Philadelphia. He made more than 200 appearances for those clubs and 46 for the U.S.
Edu recently provided UEFA Champions League commentary for Turner Sports and also provides commentary for Fox Sports.
Gargan was a solid analyst who, unlike some who work for teams, wasn’t afraid to criticize the club when it played poorly.
Kevin Egan and Jillian Sakovits will return to the TV crew.