Champions League getting a new format

Each club will play four group-stage matches, two at home and two away. Following group-stage play, the four winners and second-place finishers will qualify for a play-in, the four winners of which will qualify for the knockout stage.

The 16-team knockout stage will be played in the spring of 2024, with the championship game played later in the year.

Ten clubs from the Caribbean will qualify for the group stage. Eight will qualify through professional leagues in the Caribbean region and two through a new Caribbean Cup. The 10 clubs will be drawn into two groups of five. Each club will play four matches, two at home and two away. The group winners will qualify for a play-in match, the winner of which will qualify for the Champions League knockout stage.

Atlanta United is scheduled to compete in its third Champions League in a few weeks. The draw for the tournament is scheduled for Feb. 10. Atlanta United was eliminated in the quarterfinals of its previous two Champions Leagues.