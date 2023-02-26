Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson return for Atlanta United in victory

The absences of both players last season contributed to the team failing to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

“It’s a long time since they played an MLS game, and I’m sure the whole journey of those two, it’s very special for them to be back,” Pineda said. “Kudos to the trainers and all the people in the medical staff. They did an amazing job with them, day after day suffering the ups and downs of those type of injuries, and they did great, so kudos to my medical staff. So happy, very happy for them to be back.”

Fullback Andrew Gutman said having both players sparked the team. He said Robinson made Cowell look slow. Guzan lifted the team after a frustrating first half in which it gave up a goal and missed a penalty kick.

“Sometimes at halftime you just kind of need a kick in the (pants), and Brad is that guy to give it to you, in a positive way,” Gutman said. “It’s not ‘I’m trying to knock you in any way, but bring that little energy, that little bite.’ ”

Paraphrasing, Guzan said he reminded his teammates that the other team is trying to win, too. It’s up to them what happens next.

“It’s how we react in situations, it’s how we help each other,” he said. “It’s how we fight for each other.”

While Guzan and Robinson aren’t new faces, they seemed like new faces because of their absences. Three more players, Derrick Etienne, Miguel Berry and Luis Abram, made their true debuts for the team in the second half.

Etienne and Berry came on in the 56th minute. Abram came on in the 80th minute. Etienne won the free kick that resulted in Thiago Almada’s game-winning goal.

Pineda said he likes the movements of Berry and Etienne, saying he thinks the left side of the formation, which includes Gutman, will be very dangerous once they start playing together more.

“I think the fans are going to see some quality out of him, and then Miguel coming in, he was only training with us for a week, so he doesn’t really know the system,” Gutman said. “But you just have to run sometimes, and he ran, he fought, he won balls for us.”

