Ezequiel Barco’s future with Atlanta United still cloudy

Things haven’t worked out as well as expected.

The club did win the MLS Cup in 2018, Barco’s first season, but he didn’t play an impactful role in that. The club won two more trophies in 2019, the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup, but Barco’s impact again wasn’t as much as expected.

In four seasons, Barco has made 81 appearances, with 17 goals and 17 assists. Last season was his best, with seven goals and eight assists.

The team needs to move Barco to bring in Thiago Almada, another Argentinian playmaker who Eales said the club has an option on.

Eales said the transfer market is depressed because of COVID-19.

“It hit hard for clubs the whole world over, and naturally there was a reticence to spend as much I think we’ve seen,” he said. “The market has gone down, and I think it will bounce back. It always does. I think we’re seeing the shoots of that now, but I think we’re still probably at least one more window to two windows away from getting back to the sort of levels that we were getting towards before COVID here.”

Erik Lopez, another player who is excused from training camp, was introduced by Banfield in Argentina earlier this week. Eales joked Wednesday that it’s pretty obvious where Lopez is going. He said the paperwork hasn’t been completed on the loan. Lopez, 20, scored one goal last year.

Loaning Lopez will open an Under-22 slot on Atlanta United’s roster that Eales said he expects the club will fill.

