Atlanta will learn World Cup games Sunday

Atlanta’s World Cup future will be announced in a show hosted by Fox and Telemundo at 3 p.m. Sunday.

FIFA will announce what level of games the 16 host cites, one of which is Atlanta, will host for the 2026 tournament. FIFA also will reveal the locations of the opening matches for the host countries, U.S., Mexico and Canada, as well as the first matches in those countries. The most important reveal will be which city will host the championship, scheduled for July 19, 2026.

The games in Atlanta will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where grass will be installed for the matches played there.