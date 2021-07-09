Atlanta United’s young players come through in draw

The young players performed well. Conway filled up his line on the stat sheet with the one goal on the one shot. He also created a chance, had a tackle, was fouled once and committed one foul. His goal came on a double-movement that created enough space between himself and his defender that he could put a clean strike on a header into the lower corner. Conway said it’s something that Heinze and Josef Martinez taught him to do.

“He understood what we trained,” Heinze said. “He was not afraid to play, and he wanted to help the team. I told you guys he was playing better and better with the team.”

Wolff was a steady if unspectacular presence in the midfield with three tackles and two fouls conceded. Chol kept Nashville’s centerbacks from coming too far forward because he showed the pace to get by them and caused trouble on set pieces with his size. Campbell, forced into duty when Mo Adams left with an injury, was also steady as part of his back three, and attempted a few Miles Robinson-like long passes.

The team stats on Thursday weren’t that much different than the team’s previous games. It remains winless in its past seven, a club record. Its two goals scored brings its total to 13 in 12 games, not quite the offensive juggernaut promoted when Heinze was hired. It took just six shots to Nashville’s 17 and put just two on goal compared to Nashville’s eight. It created just five chances, compared to Nashville’s 10.

But this group, one of the few times this season, showed fight. The team, in its history, was 6-12-8 on the road when tied at the half at halftime.

“They showed me that they put their heads down,” Heinze said. “They were not afraid to play with or without the ball. Even when we were losing, they kept trying and fighting.”

Heinze will have decisions to make with the team’s lineup when it hosts New England, which is atop the Eastern Conference.

Josef Martinez should be healthy enough to start at striker in place of Conway or Chol. Conway said he thinks he deserves to start, but that it is up to Heinze. Franco may be well enough to slot in at centerback in place of either Alex de John or Campbell. Wolff could be replaced by Matheus Rossetto, who has missed most of the season with undisclosed injuries.

“Totalmente” may be put to the test.

“We are in a bad moment with everything that happened to us,” Heinze said. “The result is something that right now we can’t analyze. What my players showed me today is something I’ve been asking them since we started. I would tell you the same even if we lost the game because of what they put on the field today.”

