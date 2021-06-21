Atlanta United’s Anton Walkes a victim of racial abuse online

FIFA, soccer’s governing body, is taking steps in its confederations around the world to try to eliminate racist and discriminatory behavior directed at players and others involved with the sport. For example, last week, it ruled that the Mexico men’s team must play two games with no one in the stands because of a chant used by some of it supporters in several games.

Atlanta United in its short history has worked toward raising awareness of civil rights. Last week, it announced that revenues from the sale of its Unity kit will go to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights at Centennial Park. The club’s supporters on Sunday unveiled a tifo featuring former congressman John Lewis, a civil rights hero, featuring two of his famous quotes as part of the league’s Juneteenth celebration. Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King, was part of the pre-game ceremony.