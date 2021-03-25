Atlanta United’s Anton Walkes growing in confidence

“It’s about helping each other,” Walkes said. “We don’t want a repetition of last year so This year, communications is one of the biggest things. I’m getting there, slowly but surely.”

That communication starts off the field and creates the confidence which results in intensity on the field.

Walkes said that in a film session Tuesday, Heinze talked with the players about improving many little things such as how the centerbacks drop into the back three and their body shape when they reach their spots so that they can either receive the ball and play it forward or be able to see if two people are moving into the same area at the same time.

“He demands a lot from you,” Walkes said. “His attention to detail has helped very well. Some of the things you might be lazy on, he always tells you about.”

Like many other Atlanta United players, Walkes described the training sessions as intense but enjoyable and similar to what he experienced under previous manager Gerardo Martino in 2017.

“From my perspective that’s the best way to get the most from me,” he said.