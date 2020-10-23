Atlanta United’s Torres: Goals will come

Atlanta United needs offense and it needs it now. It has been held to one shot on goal in each of its past three games. The one shot on goal that came in last week’s 1-0 loss to Toronto was hit by Torres. Like so many of his chances this season, it was saved.

That’s the positive that Torres is focusing on: he’s getting into good positions to score and he’s getting good service from teammates. Now, he just needs one to roll across that line. Torres said he’s working with his mental coach on staying calm and relaxed.