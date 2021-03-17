Atlanta United’s Torres getting a head start on Chapter 2

He mentions that he’s also working with the younger players on Atlanta United’s team. He said Jackson Conway has caught his eye because they do drills together.

“Pretty cool that younger players are asking me for advice,” he said. “It’s good for them to have confidence and trust in a player who is a professional.”

Torres described Conway, who scored his first professional goal to seal Atlanta United’s 1-0 win over Club America in the second leg of last year’s Champions League quarterfinal, has a presence and is a good finisher. Torres said he has noticed Conway, who is 19, does some of the things that he used to when he was a young professional. So he respectfully tries to provide tips, such as how to use his hands and arms in the penalty box to create separation from a defender.

“He’s taught me a little about getting away from my man in the box and to always first contact after receiving the ball,” Conway said.

Torres’ goal is to one day manage a first-division club. He said he’ll probably be slightly less intense than Gabriel Heinze.

“Great opportunity here to keep learning and transmit what I’ve learned to other players,” he said.