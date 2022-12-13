Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada will make MLS history in World Cup

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada will become the first active player in MLS history to be on a team that will compete in a World Cup final when Argentina plays in Sunday’s championship game.
Argentina, which defeated Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday, will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between France and Morocco.
Almada has made one appearance in the World Cup for Argentina, which defeated Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Australia in the knockout round, and Mexico and Poland in the group stage. Its only loss came in its first game, when it was defeated by Saudi Arabia.
Almada recently completed his first season with Atlanta United. He led the team in assists (13) and was named MLS Newcomer of the Year.
