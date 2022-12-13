ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada will make MLS history in World Cup

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada will become the first active player in MLS history to be on a team that will compete in a World Cup final when Argentina plays in Sunday’s championship game.

Argentina, which defeated Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday, will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between France and Morocco.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Almada has made one appearance in the World Cup for Argentina, which defeated Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Australia in the knockout round, and Mexico and Poland in the group stage. Its only loss came in its first game, when it was defeated by Saudi Arabia.

Almada recently completed his first season with Atlanta United. He led the team in assists (13) and was named MLS Newcomer of the Year.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 611h ago

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
1h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Moises Castillo

Atlanta United will play Toluca in February
3h ago
MLS announces linear broadcast deals with Fox and Univision
4h ago
Atlanta United trades George Campbell to Montreal
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
10h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
1h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top