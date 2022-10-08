Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa suspended for three games

MLS suspended Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa for three matches and fined him for the use of a homophobic slur, the league announced Saturday.
The offensive language occurred in Atlanta United’s match against the New England Revolution on Oct. 1. MLS also is is requiring Sosa to attend LGBTQ+ Allyship training through Athlete Ally.
Sosa will serve the three-game suspension Sunday when the Five Stripes play NYCFC in the regular-season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and during the first two regular-season matches next year. It is the first time in its history that an Atlanta United player has been suspended for a homophobic slur.
The incident occurred during the game. Sosa reached out to New England on Friday to apologize, according to a person familiar with the situation. Sosa committed just one foul, and received one yellow card for a reckless challenge, in the match against the Revs.
Atlanta United didn’t have answers to several questions about the incident, including when it happened, what was said and to whom the slur was spoken.
In a statement released by Atlanta United on Saturday, the team said:
“Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match. The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person. Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player. He has also requested additional resources from Major League Soccer’s Players Association to grow from this incident.
“The club will ensure this moment serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Atlanta United’s deeply held values of inclusion, respect and unity to all of our players and staff.”
The Sosa ban is a continuation of a season to forget for Atlanta United, which failed to make the playoffs for the second time in six seasons. The team will host NYCFC on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the first game in franchise history in which there is nothing at stake for the hosts.
Sosa, 23 years old, was acquired by Atlanta United from River Plate for a reported transfer fee of $5.45 million before the 2023 season. He has made 46 appearances for the club. He has scored one goal.
Sosa’s suspension likely means that Franco Ibarra, Amar Sejdic or Matheus Rossetto will start at defensive midfielder against NYCFC.
Atlanta United has attempted to promote a culture of inclusion, that includes the use of United as part of its official name, as well as a kit last year, dubbed the “Unity” kit, that included positive messages in several languages.
