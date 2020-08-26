Atlanta United’s next opponent: Miami

Likely formation: 4-2-3-1.

xG: 6.9

XGA: 7.1

Actual goals scored: 6

Actual goals allowed: 10

Key players: Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder, three goals, 10 shots, four on target.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback, former Atlanta United player signed before MLS tournament.

Julian Carranza, midfielder/forward, two goals, six shots, four on target.

Analysis: Miami is coming off its first win, a 3-2 victory over Orlando, in its first home game. The offense, as it has this season, showed sparks and Carranza showed why he was coveted with his first two goals this season. The defense didn’t drape itself in glory on Orlando’s first goal, but it did enough to secure the win. Miami also features former Atlanta United players Mikey Ambrose and Brek Shea.

Atlanta United needs to play defense like it did in the final 30 minutes and create more chances than it did in its 2-0 win against Nashville if it hopes to earn at least a point.

Miami’s starting 11 in its previous game:

31 G Luis Robles

5 D Nicolás Figal

3 D Andrés Reyes

26 D Leandro González Pirez

22 D Ben Sweat

13 M Victor Ulloa

6 M Wil Trapp

11 M Matías Pellegrini

7 M Lewis Morgan

10 M Rodolfo Pizarro

21 F Julián Carranza

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

