Atlanta United’s next opponent: Miami

Atlanta United (3-3-0) will play at Miami at 8 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports South and can be heard on 92.9FM. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.
A look at Miami:
Inter Miami (@InterMiamiCF)
Record: 1-5-0.
Record against Atlanta United: No previous meetings.
Manager: Diego Alonso.
Likely formation: 4-2-3-1.
Stats that may interest you:
xG: 6.9
XGA: 7.1
Actual goals scored: 6
Actual goals allowed: 10
Key players: Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder, three goals, 10 shots, four on target.
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback, former Atlanta United player signed before MLS tournament.
Julian Carranza, midfielder/forward, two goals, six shots, four on target.
Analysis: Miami is coming off its first win, a 3-2 victory over Orlando, in its first home game. The offense, as it has this season, showed sparks and Carranza showed why he was coveted with his first two goals this season. The defense didn’t drape itself in glory on Orlando’s first goal, but it did enough to secure the win. Miami also features former Atlanta United players Mikey Ambrose and Brek Shea.
Atlanta United needs to play defense like it did in the final 30 minutes and create more chances than it did in its 2-0 win against Nashville if it hopes to earn at least a point.
Miami’s starting 11 in its previous game:
31 G Luis Robles
5 D Nicolás Figal
3 D Andrés Reyes
26 D Leandro González Pirez
22 D Ben Sweat
13 M Victor Ulloa
6 M Wil Trapp
11 M Matías Pellegrini
7 M Lewis Morgan
10 M Rodolfo Pizarro
21 F Julián Carranza
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
