Atlanta United notes on injuries and TV for Miami game

Atlanta United centerback Fernando Meza is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Miami.
Ezequiel Barco isn’t listed on the injury report for the game. He wasn’t listed on the injury report for last week’s game against Nashville but didn’t feature in the team because of an undisclosed injury sustained during Friday’s training session.
Meza sustained his undisclosed injury late in the first half in the 2-0 win against Nashville.
Interim manager Stephen Glass declined on Monday to provide any injury information about either player.
TV broadcast. Atlanta United’s game against Miami will be blacked out on ESPN-plus because of territorial exclusivity rights held by Fox Sports. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports South/Southeast. MLS established the TV footprint for each of its franchises.
The game can also be found on the Fox Sports Go app.