Atlanta United’s Lennon out of Champions League quarterfinal game

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon will not be available for selection for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, manager Gabriel Heinze said on Monday.
Lennon sustained a head injury late in the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 win against Chicago at the stadium. Lennon returned to play after being examined by medical officials. He was subbed off at halftime and replaced by Jack Gurr, who made his MLS debut.
The remaining right backs on roster are Gurr and Ronald Hernandez, who has made just one of the team’s four gamedays rosters.
Lennon has started the team’s first four games. He is completing 90% of his passes in the two MLS games. He has been credited with three crosses and two key passes. He is second on the team in chances created (eight) across all competitions. Ezequiel Barco leads with 10. The team has created 37 chances. In MLS play, the team has created 21 chances.
Also unavailable for selection is midfielder Matheus Rossetto, who is finishing his COVID quarantine period.