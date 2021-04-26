ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Lennon out of Champions League quarterfinal game

Alajuelense's Yurgin Román (5) tips the ball between Atlanta United's Juergen Damm (22) and Brooks Lennon (11) during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Alajuelense's Yurgin Román (5) tips the ball between Atlanta United's Juergen Damm (22) and Brooks Lennon (11) during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon will not be available for selection for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, manager Gabriel Heinze said on Monday.

Lennon sustained a head injury late in the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 win against Chicago at the stadium. Lennon returned to play after being examined by medical officials. He was subbed off at halftime and replaced by Jack Gurr, who made his MLS debut.

The remaining right backs on roster are Gurr and Ronald Hernandez, who has made just one of the team’s four gamedays rosters.

Lennon has started the team’s first four games. He is completing 90% of his passes in the two MLS games. He has been credited with three crosses and two key passes. He is second on the team in chances created (eight) across all competitions. Ezequiel Barco leads with 10. The team has created 37 chances. In MLS play, the team has created 21 chances.

Also unavailable for selection is midfielder Matheus Rossetto, who is finishing his COVID quarantine period.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top