Atlanta United says Josef Martinez won’t play against Charlotte Sunday

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) dribbles against NYCFC Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021,at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

12 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez is listed as “out” for Sunday’s MLS game at Charlotte.

Martinez flew to Pittsburgh on Monday to have his right knee examined. He began experiencing discomfort while on international duty with Venezuela. It’s the same knee that required ACL surgery in March 2020 and then three more surgeries to clean out scar tissue and an infection in December of that year.

The team hasn’t issued an update on if anything was learned from the examination of Martinez’s knee on Monday.

Additionally, the team listed Luiz Araujo, Machop Chol, Matheus Rossetto and Ozzie Alonso as “out.” Rossetto and Alonso suffered injuries in last week’s 1-0 win at D.C. United. Rossetto suffered a left hamstring injury. Alonso suffered an ACL injury in his left knee. Backup goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in his left leg during Wednesday’s session and is also listed as “out.”

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who has yet to play this season after undergoing ACL surgery last year, was upgraded to “questionable.”

