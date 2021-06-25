Atlanta United’s Heinze: Barco will continue to improve

Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze said on Friday that he thinks Ezequiel Barco will continue to improve as he plays more minutes.
Barco has played in the past three games after missing the previous three because of a hamstring injury. He came off the bench in the 2-2 draw against Nashville, and then started the 2-2 draw against Philadelphia and 1-0 loss at NYCFC on Wednesday.
“He was at a very high level before the injury,” Heinze said. “But he’s getting better. He was one of the best players in our last game.”
Barco is a divisive player among the team’s supporters. Some of whom have posted on social media that it’s time for the team to sell him, even if it means taking a loss.
The supporters are frustrated because Barco has scored in league games just 11 goals with 10 assists, one of each this season, since Atlanta United paid an MLS record $13.5 million for him before the 2018 season.
This season, of his 11 shots, just two have been on goal. Though he completes a high percentage of passes, he is 140th in the league in key passes (6), according to fbref.com. As a comparison, New England’s Carles Gil leads the league with 59. Former Atlanta United player Julian Gressel is second with 28.
So far, Barco is neither a scorer nor true creator, which is not ideal for a Designated Player.
But there’s time and there is determination. In an attempt to continue to fulfill his potential, Barco took a more serious approach to this season. Manager Gabriel Heinze and his staff thought he showed up to preseason camp weighing more than they wanted. So, Barco hired a personal chef to help him with his nutrition.
Speaking earlier this week, he said, “This coaching staff has really helped me on a personal level get the best out of myself. It’s very helpful for myself and the team.”
He started the season well, scoring the winning goal on a penalty kick in the Champions League opening game at Alajuelense. He was dynamic and energetic, sprinting all over the field on offense and defense.
That consistent effort understandably began to wane as the games continued but he Barco was still mostly positively affecting games. And then he suffered his injury coming on as a sub at New England on May 1.
Without Josef Martinez, who is out for Sunday because he is with Venezuela in the Copa America, and Emerson Hyndman, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, it is an opportunity for Barco to lead the team.
Another opportunity will come Sunday against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I still think the same,” he said. “It’s a very long season, both on a personal and group level. Our goal is still the same. We have to keep working the same way that we have.”
xx
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE