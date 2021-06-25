Atlanta United’s Heinze: Barco will continue to improve

This season, of his 11 shots, just two have been on goal. Though he completes a high percentage of passes, he is 140th in the league in key passes (6), according to fbref.com. As a comparison, New England’s Carles Gil leads the league with 59. Former Atlanta United player Julian Gressel is second with 28.

So far, Barco is neither a scorer nor true creator, which is not ideal for a Designated Player.

But there’s time and there is determination. In an attempt to continue to fulfill his potential, Barco took a more serious approach to this season. Manager Gabriel Heinze and his staff thought he showed up to preseason camp weighing more than they wanted. So, Barco hired a personal chef to help him with his nutrition.

Speaking earlier this week, he said, “This coaching staff has really helped me on a personal level get the best out of myself. It’s very helpful for myself and the team.”

He started the season well, scoring the winning goal on a penalty kick in the Champions League opening game at Alajuelense. He was dynamic and energetic, sprinting all over the field on offense and defense.

That consistent effort understandably began to wane as the games continued but he Barco was still mostly positively affecting games. And then he suffered his injury coming on as a sub at New England on May 1.

Without Josef Martinez, who is out for Sunday because he is with Venezuela in the Copa America, and Emerson Hyndman, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, it is an opportunity for Barco to lead the team.

Another opportunity will come Sunday against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I still think the same,” he said. “It’s a very long season, both on a personal and group level. Our goal is still the same. We have to keep working the same way that we have.”

