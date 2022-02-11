Atlanta United’s fullbacks looking forward to Sunday’s friendly

Spending a lot of time watching, Hernandez said he learned was patience, professionalism, which is something that Pineda has praised him for, and to be ready when there is an opportunity, such as there will likely be on Sunday.

“I need to take advantage of it,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for me. I wish Brooks Lennon a speedy recovery and that we can compete for a spot. Chivas is going to be a good a good time to start with.”

Gutman belonged to Atlanta United last season but he spent it on loan with New York Red Bulls so that he could get more playing time while Bello started most games for the Five Stripes. Gutman scored two goals with two assists in 22 appearances for New York.

With Bello now sold to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany, Gutman said he’s excited about the potential of starting. Gutman is competing against Mikey Ambrose and Homegrown signing Caleb Wiley for the spot.

“I was really excited to join the club again this year to come back on loan,” Gutman said. “I think this is one of the top clubs in the league. So, hopefully I can just add to the history that the club has already made in a short amount of time.”

Both players said they think their skills fit well in Pineda’s change from playing three centerbacks with two wingbacks, to two centerbacks with two fullbacks. Pineda wants the fullbacks to basically be wingbacks, running from penalty box to box.

Hernandez said because he likes to run, he can be a “secret weapon” going forward. Gutman has already shown his ability to attack with overlapping runs, underlapping runs, and as a threat to break a high defensive line with a run into space. He said he and Luiz Araujo are developing a good understanding about that tactic.

Gutman said he is learning where his teammates such as Josef Martinez and Thiago Almada like to receive crosses and passes in the box.

“With the attack we have, I think my service just has to be in a really good spot to give them a chance to score,” he said. “I think our offense is probably one of the top in the league. So if I can put them in positions to create chances and that’s what I’m going to do.”

