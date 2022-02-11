Atlanta United’s fullbacks looking forward to Sunday’s friendly

Atlanta United’s likely starting fullbacks will face different challenges in Sunday’s friendly against Chivas in Guadalajara, Mexico.
With the sale of George Bello, Andrew Gutman is the likely starter at left fullback. He will want to continue his strong performances from the team’s previous three preseason games.
Ronald Hernandez, presumably starting on the right, wants to show manager Gonzalo Pineda that he is deserving of a starting spot in his competition with Brooks Lennon, who has missed most of training camp because he was with the U.S. men’s national team, and then picked up an injury while there.
“I think my goal for the team is very clear,” Hernandez said. “I want to be a starter and I want to play as many games as I can. Last year was like a learning experience for me coming to a new league and a new country and, you know, that whole adaptation process but my goal this year is very clear.”
Because Lennon had a good 2021 season for Atlanta United with six assists as part of 30 starts, Hernandez, who was on loan from Aberdeen, was limited to 13 appearances, with one goal scored. Atlanta United secured the rights to Hernandez for this season with a permanent transfer after the season.
Spending a lot of time watching, Hernandez said he learned was patience, professionalism, which is something that Pineda has praised him for, and to be ready when there is an opportunity, such as there will likely be on Sunday.
“I need to take advantage of it,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for me. I wish Brooks Lennon a speedy recovery and that we can compete for a spot. Chivas is going to be a good a good time to start with.”
Gutman belonged to Atlanta United last season but he spent it on loan with New York Red Bulls so that he could get more playing time while Bello started most games for the Five Stripes. Gutman scored two goals with two assists in 22 appearances for New York.
With Bello now sold to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany, Gutman said he’s excited about the potential of starting. Gutman is competing against Mikey Ambrose and Homegrown signing Caleb Wiley for the spot.
“I was really excited to join the club again this year to come back on loan,” Gutman said. “I think this is one of the top clubs in the league. So, hopefully I can just add to the history that the club has already made in a short amount of time.”
Both players said they think their skills fit well in Pineda’s change from playing three centerbacks with two wingbacks, to two centerbacks with two fullbacks. Pineda wants the fullbacks to basically be wingbacks, running from penalty box to box.
Hernandez said because he likes to run, he can be a “secret weapon” going forward. Gutman has already shown his ability to attack with overlapping runs, underlapping runs, and as a threat to break a high defensive line with a run into space. He said he and Luiz Araujo are developing a good understanding about that tactic.
Gutman said he is learning where his teammates such as Josef Martinez and Thiago Almada like to receive crosses and passes in the box.
“With the attack we have, I think my service just has to be in a really good spot to give them a chance to score,” he said. “I think our offense is probably one of the top in the league. So if I can put them in positions to create chances and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
