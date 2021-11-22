Atlanta United’s first two MLS games in 2022 announced

Atlanta United will open the 2022 MLS season hosting Sporting KC on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
That game will be followed by the team playing at Colorado at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on March 5 at 6 p.m.
The game against Sporting KC will be broadcast nationally by one of the league’s partner. Atlanta United said that information will be released at a later date.
Colorado finished as the top seed in the Western Conference this season with 61 points. Sporting KC finished third with 58 points. Atlanta United has played at Colorado one time previously. Atlanta United won 3-0 in 2018.
MLS previously announced the format of the 2022 schedule. Playing Colorado and Sporting KC means the team will have six games remaining against teams from the Western Conference, which this season includes Nashville, which moved from the East to the West to accommodate expansion side Charlotte.
