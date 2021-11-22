ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: NYCFC 2, Atlanta United 0

New York City FC defender Alexander Callens (6) scores the second goal against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
New York City FC defender Alexander Callens (6) scores the second goal against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzes Atlanta United’s 2-0 loss to NYCFC in the first round of the MLS playoffs. In the podcast, you will also hear from Gonzalo Pineda, Brad Guzan and Brooks Lennon. Roberson also answers your many excellent questions, including what the team needs to do in the offseason to improve.

