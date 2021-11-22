Southern Fried Soccer: NYCFC 2, Atlanta United 0

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzes Atlanta United’s 2-0 loss to NYCFC in the first round of the MLS playoffs. In the podcast, you will also hear from Gonzalo Pineda, Brad Guzan and Brooks Lennon. Roberson also answers your many excellent questions, including what the team needs to do in the offseason to improve.
