Atlanta United’s defense continues to shine

Guzan saved Atlanta United in the 73rd minute when he got a left hand out to stop another shot by Pato. Guzan then jumped on the rebound. Pato made a late run into the penalty box, where he was found by Chris Mueller. Walkes came in late and got a piece of the shot.

Those were the Lions’ best chances.

“We take pride as a back line, on just not conceding but not giving a lot of opportunities,” Guzan said.

Working as a unit that is more than just the back line, Atlanta United’s opponents have created 21 scoring opportunities. From those 21, Alajuelense across two games and Orlando on Saturday have put 11 shots on goal.

Guzan didn’t want to explain the team’s tactics. The effort is obvious though, and something that manager Gabriel Heinze said is non-negotiable.

That’s why attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco twice motored back down the field to put in crunching tackles Saturday. That’s why defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa tackled anything in the zone just in front of the centerbacks. The team finished with 15 tackles and conceded 12 fouls.

“It’s not just the back line,” Guzan said. “There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s not just about ‘go out there and defend.’ There’s a real understanding of when certain things happen. … They have to react and react in certain ways. Be brave and defend, be brave and cover the back of other defenders.”