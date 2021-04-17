Atlanta United’s defense continues to shine

Though it has played only three games, Atlanta United’s defense seems to be in midseason form after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Orlando in its MLS season-opening game.
With the draw, earned in the heat against a team that made the MLS playoffs last year, Atlanta United has posted three consecutive shutouts. It hasn’t allowed a goal in the past 395 minutes, as noted by 92.9 FM’s Mike Conti.
“That’s something that we take very seriously as a back line,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “We’ve played three games and have three shutouts. As a back line we are doing our job. We will continue to try to keep shutouts as much as we can this year. As long as we aren’t getting scored on, it gives the offensive players a chance to win the game.”
Saturday’s result came on the strength of three saves by Brad Guzan, two of which were very tough.
The first of the two tough saves came in the 62nd minute when Alexandre Pato got behind Atlanta United’s defense after a clever back-heel pass from Jhegson Munoz. Dribbling across the penalty box, Pato couldn’t put the ball into a position to shoot as Atlanta United defenders slid to block potential shots. When he did shoot, the ball bounced off Guzan and went over his shoulder. It was eventually shot wide by Mendez, who was yards away from goal but being pressured by Bello.
Guzan saved Atlanta United in the 73rd minute when he got a left hand out to stop another shot by Pato. Guzan then jumped on the rebound. Pato made a late run into the penalty box, where he was found by Chris Mueller. Walkes came in late and got a piece of the shot.
Those were the Lions’ best chances.
“We take pride as a back line, on just not conceding but not giving a lot of opportunities,” Guzan said.
Working as a unit that is more than just the back line, Atlanta United’s opponents have created 21 scoring opportunities. From those 21, Alajuelense across two games and Orlando on Saturday have put 11 shots on goal.
Guzan didn’t want to explain the team’s tactics. The effort is obvious though, and something that manager Gabriel Heinze said is non-negotiable.
That’s why attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco twice motored back down the field to put in crunching tackles Saturday. That’s why defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa tackled anything in the zone just in front of the centerbacks. The team finished with 15 tackles and conceded 12 fouls.
“It’s not just the back line,” Guzan said. “There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s not just about ‘go out there and defend.’ There’s a real understanding of when certain things happen. … They have to react and react in certain ways. Be brave and defend, be brave and cover the back of other defenders.”