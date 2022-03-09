Atlanta United’s Campbell ready if needed again at defensive midfielder

If slotted to play defensive midfielder again – and there’s a bit of mystery about that – Atlanta United’s George Campbell said there are a few things he can do better when the team hosts expansion side Charlotte on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Because Ozzie Alonso was unavailable, Campbell started at the position Saturday against Colorado. He guessed it was the first time in at least four years, since he was in the team’s academy. In addition to that challenge, Campbell didn’t get an opportunity to even train at the spot before the team took the field. It lost 3-0, but Campbell acquitted himself well in 64 minutes.
“Obviously, it wasn’t my position I played for a while, but I think it works the same if you’re confident and you know how your team wants to play, just kind of go with the flow,” he said.
To prepare, Campbell said he spoke with fellow midfield starters Amar Sejdic and Matheus Rossetto. Campbell completed 84.4% of his passes, won possession four times, put his one shot on target and created one chance that should have resulted in a goal if not for a very good save by Colorado’s William Yarbrough.
“I don’t think it was too much to really stress about,” he said. “I felt pretty confident that I could do a job that the team needed me to do. So you know, I didn’t, I didn’t try to kill myself with trying to learn the position.”
There’s the possibility that Campbell may start again Sunday. Alonso didn’t train with the team Wednesday, though President Darren Eales told a local radio station Tuesday they are hopeful he will be able to return after consulting with cardiologists. Santiago Sosa, who has yet to play a minute in a friendly or a game this season because he was recovering from injury and then working to secure his green card, trained with the team Wednesday but likely is not physically fit for a match. Franco Ibarra, another candidate to start, didn’t train with the team Wednesday. He also spent the past two weeks in Argentina securing his green card.
If he plays again, Campbell said he wants to be more aware of the spaces on the field and where his teammates are moving. He said he could have moved off them better, to create areas for them to exploit. He said he also needs to keep checking over his shoulders to know when defenders are coming.
“Be aware of where your other midfielders are so you can combine, but I think he did well,” Sejdic said.
The wild card as to which position Campbell may play Sunday is the suspension of Miles Robinson, who picked up two yellow cards against Colorado and must sit against Charlotte.
During normal times, if either Robinson or Alan Franco couldn’t start at centerback, Campbell would. He started the opener because Franco was serving a one-game suspension. But if Campbell starts at centerback, there may not be anyone available to play defensive midfielder. If Campbell plays defensive midfielder, it’s probable that Alex De John will start beside Franco.
Campbell and Franco haven’t started a game together as the two players in a two-centerback line. They started many last season in a three-centerback line.
As was his approach to defensive midfielder, Campbell didn’t seem worried about possibly being paired with someone new in the center of the defense.
“I think it’s just mostly about communication, not how he plays, and I think we’ve all trained with each other more than enough to know that,” Campbell said.
