BreakingNews
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Bobby Shuttleworth retires

Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth announced his retirement as a professional soccer player Thursday. He retired to pursue a coaching opportunity with another team. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth announced his retirement as a professional soccer player Thursday. He retired to pursue a coaching opportunity with another team. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth announced his retirement as a professional soccer player Thursday. He retired to pursue a coaching opportunity with another team.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Shuttleworth, 35, started six games for Atlanta United this season in place of the injured Brad Guzan. Shuttleworth made 227 starts in his MLS career with New England, Minnesota, Chicago and Atlanta United.

Shuttleworth signed with the Five Stripes before the 2022 season as a free agent.

Atlanta United’s goalkeepers are Rocco Rios Novo, who moved ahead of Shuttleworth for the starter’s job five games ago; Raul Gudino, a free agent the club recently signed; and Justin Garces. Guzan and Dylan Castanheira are out for the season with Achilles injuries.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab 23h ago
NASCAR drivers, fans excited for second go-around at Atlanta Motor Speedway
8h ago
Charity-minded NIL collective aiming to support Georgia Tech athletes
1h ago
5 things Hawks fans should watch at Summer League
2h ago
5 things Hawks fans should watch at Summer League
2h ago
Atlanta United’s Tyler Wolff sent on loan to club in Belgium
2h ago
The Latest
Atlanta United’s Tyler Wolff sent on loan to club in Belgium
2h ago
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada back from suspension, ready to help his team
3h ago
Atlanta United’s Emerson Hyndman out at least four weeks
23h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top