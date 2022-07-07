Atlanta United’s Bobby Shuttleworth retires

Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth announced his retirement as a professional soccer player Thursday. He retired to pursue a coaching opportunity with another team.
Shuttleworth, 35, started six games for Atlanta United this season in place of the injured Brad Guzan. Shuttleworth made 227 starts in his MLS career with New England, Minnesota, Chicago and Atlanta United.
Shuttleworth signed with the Five Stripes before the 2022 season as a free agent.
Atlanta United’s goalkeepers are Rocco Rios Novo, who moved ahead of Shuttleworth for the starter’s job five games ago; Raul Gudino, a free agent the club recently signed; and Justin Garces. Guzan and Dylan Castanheira are out for the season with Achilles injuries.
