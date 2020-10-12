Atlanta United’s Barco likely out vs. Miami

Ezequiel Barco didn’t train with Atlanta United on Monday so it seems likely that the midfielder will miss his seventh consecutive game when the team plays at Inter Miami on Wednesday.
Interim manager Stephen Glass said that Barco, a Designated Player who has appeared in 10 games this season, remains day to day.
Glass said that midfielder Matheus Rossetto (undisclosed) and striker Erick Torres (knee) rejoined training on Monday.
Rossetto has missed the past four games. He has 10 appearances, including seven starts this season. He has no goals or assists.
Torres has missed the past five games. He has one assist in seven appearances.
Atlanta United (5-9-3) is in 10th place in the MLS East. It leads Miami (4-6-6), winners of its past two, by one point in the standings with six games remaining. The Five Stripes have yet to defeat Miami this season in three previous meetings.
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE
Sunday at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
