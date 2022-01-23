Atlanta United’s Araujo preparing to show his potential

Three months wiser within MLS and five months wiser within Atlanta United, Luiz Araujo said he is preparing to show his true potential in the pending season.
The Brazilian arrived from Lille in August last season. He scored four goals with four assists in just 15 appearances with his new club while learning more about his teammates, his manager, Gonzalo Pineda, and the league each day.
“I need to score more goals,” he said. “I need more assists.”
And, as he did with Lille in France’s Ligue 1, he wants to win the league.
Araujo and Pineda said the first year in a new league and team are always the toughest. Still, he showed flashes of talent that could turn him into an MVP candidate should he stay healthy and team pick up points with the same pace as they did last season under interim Rob Valentino and then Pineda.
Araujo is a smooth dribbler, aggressive presser, and has an eye for putting shots on goal.
He also would disappear for stretches during games and needs to form better chemistry with the wingback or fullback on his side.
“I learned that the league is a very high level, very technical, very physical,” Araujo said. “I’m preparing and to be ready. It’s a it’s a big year for me and a big year for the team.”
Araujo said he has more confidence in his teammates and his manager, who has given him increased belief.
Now that first season is over, Pineda said he wants to see more from Araujo.
“Obviously, we’re going to expect Luis to raise his level,” Pineda said. " Everyone else is doing this, but I will be probably demanding more from the guys that can provide more to the team as well. So I want better from Luis as I do from every player in the team. But yes, he’s gonna carry on with a lot of responsibility in the final third to produce for the goal. I think he’s able to do it.”
