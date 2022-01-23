Atlanta United’s Araujo preparing to show his potential

Araujo is a smooth dribbler, aggressive presser, and has an eye for putting shots on goal.

He also would disappear for stretches during games and needs to form better chemistry with the wingback or fullback on his side.

“I learned that the league is a very high level, very technical, very physical,” Araujo said. “I’m preparing and to be ready. It’s a it’s a big year for me and a big year for the team.”

Araujo said he has more confidence in his teammates and his manager, who has given him increased belief.

Now that first season is over, Pineda said he wants to see more from Araujo.

“Obviously, we’re going to expect Luis to raise his level,” Pineda said. " Everyone else is doing this, but I will be probably demanding more from the guys that can provide more to the team as well. So I want better from Luis as I do from every player in the team. But yes, he’s gonna carry on with a lot of responsibility in the final third to produce for the goal. I think he’s able to do it.”

