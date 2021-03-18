Atlanta United working with FEMA on Mercedes-Benz as vaccination site

Any Atlanta United games held at Mercedes-Benz Stadiums through May 16 shouldn’t affect the site’s performance as a COVID mass-vaccination center, team president Catie Griggs said on Thursday.
Working with FEMA, the stadium was announced as a mass-vaccination center on March 5. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to remain a site for eight weeks, starting next week and running through the week that starts May 10.
Atlanta United is scheduled to play its first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 24. The rest of its schedule is expected to be announced next week.
Griggs said the team is working in close collaboration with FEMA officials to make sure that when stadium availability is disrupted because of a match the full number of vaccinations will be provided, just on an altered timeline.
“Our priority is the health and safety of everyone,” Griggs said.