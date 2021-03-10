Atlanta United working hard now to avoid repeating 2020 results

“If the group wasn’t accustomed to this type of training before, I think now you see the willingness,” striker Lisandro Lopez said. “I think there’s no doubt that this group is going to compete. It’s a very prepared group because of the intensity and passion you see in training. We will compete.”

Guzan said that Heinze’s reputation among the young “impressionable” South American players on the team is helping, as is his open-door policy to answer any questions that anyone may have about what’s going on. As a player, Heinze appeared for powerhouse clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain, Roma and Marseille. He was capped by Argentina 72 times before starting a management career that included twice leading Velez Sarsfield to the Copa Sudamericana tournament qualification.

“When he walks into the room, he has the attention of the room and rightfully so,” Guzan said. “That will only help us in terms of what we want, in terms of what works for the team. It doesn’t always happen that way.”

The extra work done now should benefit the team during the season, he said.

“The intensity, the demand, the accountability, those raise the level of guys around you and make you want to do more,” Guzan said. “When you are tired and feel like you can’t do an extra run, when you see the guys next to you doing it and pulling you along, having that camaraderie and togetherness is encouraging. There will be moments when things will get hard. We will need togetherness when things get hard.”