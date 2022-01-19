Atlanta United won’t yet listen to offers for Robinson

Because Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson has two years remaining on his contract, club President Darren Eales said they wouldn’t yet listen to offers for the MLS Best XI performer.
Eales said the club has yet to receive any offers for Robinson, who signed a contract extension during the 2019 season.
Robinson, 24, was the club’s first draft pick in 2017. He has developed into arguably the best centerback in MLS as well as a standout for the U.S. men’s national team. He has 87 appearances for the Five Stripes and 15 for the U.S. He is currently in the national team camp in Arizona.
Robinson is expected to be on the U.S. roster should it qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to start in November. Good performances there would significantly increase in Robinson’s value.
The approach would be different for fullback George Bello, Eales said.
Bello, a 19-year-old fullback, has been reportedly of interest to several clubs in Europe. Eales said if the club received an offer that is good for it as well as for Bello, they would accept and send him with a blessing.
Bello is a product of the team’s academy. He signed a professional contract before the 2018 season. He has 52 appearances with 47 starts, three goals and four assists. Bello has six appearances for the U.S. He is also currently in the national team camp in Arizona. Bello faces tougher competition to make the U.S. roster for the World Cup.
“He’s someone that we’re really proud of,” Eales said.
Asked if there will be any other players coming or going, Eales said he expects there will be “tos and fros.” Asked about winger Jurgen Damm, Eales said he is a consummate pro who wants to play, whether that is with the club or elsewhere. Damm has one of the highest salaries on the club, almost $1.6 million, according to the MLS Players Association salary database. He has four assists in 24 appearances and stiff competition at the position from Designated Player Luiz Araujo.
