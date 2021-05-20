ajc logo
Atlanta United will wear ‘Primeblue’ kit against Nashville

Atlanta United will wear a Primeblue kit for its May 29, 2021, matchup against Nashville. (Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United | 38 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will wear the “Primeblue” kit, formerly past versions were called the Parley kit, in its game against Nashville on May 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The kit is made by Adidas and composed of a high-performance yarn and parley ocean plastic, which is upcycled plastic waste gathered on shorelines and coastal areas.

Each MLS team will wear a version of the kit in that weekend’s games. Atlanta United is 1-1-0 in the Parley kit.

Images of the Primeblue Kit in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday May 14, 2021.
Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Beginning June 8, which is World Oceans Day, Atlanta United will hold a week-long online auction of signed, game-worn blue full kits. The proceeds will go to Georgia Aquarium’s Research and Conservation Efforts.

The kit is available for purchase online and at the team’s Atlantic Station store.

It is not the team’s third kit, which is scheduled to come out this summer on a date the club hasn’t yet announced.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

