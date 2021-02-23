Atlanta United will start team training Wednesday

Atlanta United is scheduled to host its first team training session under new manager Gabriel Heinze on Wednesday.
Team President Darren Eales revealed the information while he was interviewed by a team media partner Tuesday.
The team has yet to release a detailed preseason schedule that includes key dates, friendlies, etc.
Eales said that players have been training individually for the past few days. The individual training sessions are part of the seven-day mandatory quarantine period put into place by MLS on Feb. 13.
Atlanta United’s first game will be against CD Alajuelense in the Champions League on April 6. The return leg will take place April 13.