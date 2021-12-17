Hamburger icon
Atlanta United trades for backup goalkeeper

Atlanta United midfielder Mo Adams, right, works against Nashville SC forward David Accam during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Atlanta United won, 2-0. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In an unusual trade because of how it was accomplished, Atlanta United swapped midfielder Mo Adams for Miami goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira.

Castanheira, who played for Atlanta United 2 in 2019, is expected to become the backup to Brad Guzan after Alec Kann elected to sign with Cincinnati.

The trade was made possible after both players, Kann and Castanheira, were out of contract with their clubs after having their options declined, elected to opt out of the re-entry draft so that they could be traded for each other. The re-entry draft, for players who are out of contract but haven’t qualified for free agency, starts Friday.

Castanheira made 21 appearances for Atlanta United 2. Despite having played for the club, Dallas selected him in the 2020 MLS draft. His league rights were traded to Miami. He never played for Miami, spending the 2021 season on loan to San Diego in the USL. He made two appearances.

Castanheira made 11 appearances with Fort Lauderdale in USL League One in 2020. He ranked fifth with 44 saves.

Adams, 25, made 23 appearances for Atlanta United after he was acquired in a trade with Chicago during the 2019 season. He scored one goal with two assists. He was competing for time in the midfield with Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Matheus Rossetto.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

