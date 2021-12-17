Atlanta United trades for backup goalkeeper

Castanheira, who played for Atlanta United 2 in 2019, is expected to become the backup to Brad Guzan after Alec Kann elected to sign with Cincinnati.

The trade was made possible after both players, Kann and Castanheira, were out of contract with their clubs after having their options declined, elected to opt out of the re-entry draft so that they could be traded for each other. The re-entry draft, for players who are out of contract but haven’t qualified for free agency, starts Friday.