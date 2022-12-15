ajc logo
Atlanta United to host World Cup final viewing party

Atlanta United
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United will host a viewing party for the final of World Cup 2022 on Sunday – with a chance to see one of its own.

Argentina will face France for the championship from host nation Qatar. Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada plays for Argentina and will become the first active player in MLS history to be on a team that will compete in a World Cup final.

The watch party will be held at the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery. It is a free event with an RSVP required in order to receive a ticket. Atlanta United season ticket holders can redeem up to four specialty tickets that includes access to a special viewing area and a free beer or a Coca-Cola product. The first 500 fans will receive a custom Budweiser FIFA World Cup T-shirt. Due to limited space, an RSVP does not guarantee access to the event, and fans are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 9 a.m., with the match to begin at 10 a.m.

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday in the semifinals. France defeated Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday.

Almada has made one appearance for Argentina in the World Cup, against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. He recently completed his first season with Atlanta United and was named MLS Newcomer of the Year.

