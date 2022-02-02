Atlanta United teammates happy for Bello

Two of George Bello’s former teammates expressed their happiness and pride on Wednesday in his transfer from Atlanta United to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany’s first division.
The 20-year-old native of Douglasville sealed a reported $2 million move on Monday after appearing for the Five Stripes 52 times since 2018.
“I told him hopefully I can do what you do,” said George Campbell who, like Bello, signed a Homegrown contract with the club after coming up through its academy. “You know, maybe we see each other in Europe someday, or maybe not, but I’m just focused on what I can do here and then see where it goes.”
Mikey Ambrose, who competed with Bello for minutes on the left side as a fullback, expressed pride in Bello’s move.
Ambrose said he tried to be a mentor to Bello during the past few seasons, describing him as his little brother.
Ambrose said he tried to help him learn how to be mentally prepared for practice every day, no matter the type of session, how to prepare the day before a game and how to compete in sessions.
“In the stadium, all those attention-to-detail moments count when the game’s on the line,” Ambrose said.
With Bello’s transfer, there are three players competing for minutes as the left-sided fullback. Ambrose is one. Andrew Gutman and Caleb Wiley, who signed a Homegrown contract the first week of training camp, is another.
Ambrose said Wiley is very talented and has a lot of potential. He said he thinks Wiley is physically ready. Ambrose said Gutman, who started at left back in the first two preseason games, is a good defender, hard worker and likes to join in the attack.
As he did well Bello, Ambrose said he is trying to teach the players about Atlanta United’s culture and style of play.
“I’ve been here for a long time,” Ambrose said. “So I know how we want to play. I know the role of the of the left back position. I’m always trying to fight for minutes and see how I can help the team, but also a little bit more of a leader role this year. A little bit more of teaching for Caleb and maybe the other young guys just to help in whatever way the team needs.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author