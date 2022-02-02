Atlanta United teammates happy for Bello

Ambrose said he tried to help him learn how to be mentally prepared for practice every day, no matter the type of session, how to prepare the day before a game and how to compete in sessions.

“In the stadium, all those attention-to-detail moments count when the game’s on the line,” Ambrose said.

With Bello’s transfer, there are three players competing for minutes as the left-sided fullback. Ambrose is one. Andrew Gutman and Caleb Wiley, who signed a Homegrown contract the first week of training camp, is another.

Ambrose said Wiley is very talented and has a lot of potential. He said he thinks Wiley is physically ready. Ambrose said Gutman, who started at left back in the first two preseason games, is a good defender, hard worker and likes to join in the attack.

As he did well Bello, Ambrose said he is trying to teach the players about Atlanta United’s culture and style of play.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Ambrose said. “So I know how we want to play. I know the role of the of the left back position. I’m always trying to fight for minutes and see how I can help the team, but also a little bit more of a leader role this year. A little bit more of teaching for Caleb and maybe the other young guys just to help in whatever way the team needs.”

