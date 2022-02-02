Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United teammates happy for Bello

Sept. 19, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) controls the ball against Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost to Miami 2-1. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

caption arrowCaption
Sept. 19, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) controls the ball against Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost to Miami 2-1. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Two of George Bello’s former teammates expressed their happiness and pride on Wednesday in his transfer from Atlanta United to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany’s first division.

The 20-year-old native of Douglasville sealed a reported $2 million move on Monday after appearing for the Five Stripes 52 times since 2018.

“I told him hopefully I can do what you do,” said George Campbell who, like Bello, signed a Homegrown contract with the club after coming up through its academy. “You know, maybe we see each other in Europe someday, or maybe not, but I’m just focused on what I can do here and then see where it goes.”

Mikey Ambrose, who competed with Bello for minutes on the left side as a fullback, expressed pride in Bello’s move.

Ambrose said he tried to be a mentor to Bello during the past few seasons, describing him as his little brother.

Ambrose said he tried to help him learn how to be mentally prepared for practice every day, no matter the type of session, how to prepare the day before a game and how to compete in sessions.

“In the stadium, all those attention-to-detail moments count when the game’s on the line,” Ambrose said.

With Bello’s transfer, there are three players competing for minutes as the left-sided fullback. Ambrose is one. Andrew Gutman and Caleb Wiley, who signed a Homegrown contract the first week of training camp, is another.

Ambrose said Wiley is very talented and has a lot of potential. He said he thinks Wiley is physically ready. Ambrose said Gutman, who started at left back in the first two preseason games, is a good defender, hard worker and likes to join in the attack.

As he did well Bello, Ambrose said he is trying to teach the players about Atlanta United’s culture and style of play.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Ambrose said. “So I know how we want to play. I know the role of the of the left back position. I’m always trying to fight for minutes and see how I can help the team, but also a little bit more of a leader role this year. A little bit more of teaching for Caleb and maybe the other young guys just to help in whatever way the team needs.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
2 pieces of good news for Atlanta United
5h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Analyzing Atlanta United’s roster moves
Atlanta United transfers Bello to club in Germany
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top