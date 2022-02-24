Atlanta United storylines to watch this MLS season

Will Josef Martinez be his old self? Based upon his performances with Venezuela in its World Cup qualifiers, and a few minutes with Atlanta United, he looks much more lively than he did last season when he appeared to have little confidence in his surgically repaired right knee. An attempted bicycle kick for Venezuela is the best example of his vigor and of the spring that may be back in his legs. The team needs Martinez, probably more than any other team needs any one player, other than the two L.A.’s with Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela. Martinez scores goals. Goals change games, as Brad Guzan said. Therefore, Martinez changes games. If he can get good crosses from fullbacks Andrew Gutman and Brooks Lennon or Ronald Hernandez, or line-splitting passes from whoever starts in the central midfield, there’s no reason he can’t again score at least 20 goals and be a contender for his second MLS MVP.

Will new Designated Player Thiago Almada come good? The tools were on display during this 50-minute cameo against Chivas in Guadalajara, Mexico. He created a chance for Martinez and put two shots on goal. He also handled most of the free kicks. Much depends upon where manager Gonzalo Pineda plays him. If Almada plays him as an attacking midfielder, Almada, like right wing Luiz Araujo, has the talent to score at least 10 goals with 10 assists. If he plays on the wing, expect half the goals but possibly the same number of assists. He can’t be Barco 2.0. That much is clear. Almada has to be consistent, which is a lot to ask of a 20-year-old. But he has to do more than win fouls. He must create chances. His production may take a few weeks. It may take a few months. This is a new experience for Almada and there can be a long adjustment period, particularly for young players.