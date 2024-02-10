Atlanta United stays unbeaten in MLS preseason friendlies

Atlanta United fielded a strong starting 11 that consisted of striker Thiare, in for the injured Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Firmino, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, central midfielders Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams and goalkeeper Josh Cohen. In addition to Giakoumakis, other players not available for selection included Edwin Mosquera (groin) and Thiago Almada (international duty).

The format for Saturday was two 45-minute halves. Pineda said he expected most of the starters to go around 75 minutes. Gregersen, who returned to training this week, and Wiley, who recently returned from a shoulder injury, were subbed out earlier.

Pineda said Friday he hoped to see a continuation of progress on the things the team has been working on: pressing, its middle-block and low-block defense and playing from the back.

Silva, Thiare and Firmino were guilty of not capitalizing on good scoring opportunities in the first 30 minutes against Tampa Bay’s four-man back line.

Gregersen was replaced by Noah Cobb in the 32nd minute.

Tampa Bay also wasted several decent opportunities. The Rowdies produced more good chances than Montreal did Wednesday.

Ronald Hernandez replaced Wiley to start the second half.

Thiare, who was knocked around a few times in the first half by Tampa Bay’s bigger centerbacks, almost got his revenge, but was denied in a one-on-one by Tampa Bay goalkeeper Phil Breno in the 48th minute.

Firmino was the next to get in on goal after a one-two with a teammate, only to be stopped by Breno in the 52nd minute.

A minute later, Firmino created a turnover near the top of the box, spun to his left and hit a shot into the corner to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. It was Firmino’s second goal this preseason.

Thiare got his goal in the 64th minute with an assist from Lobjanidze. The play started deep in Atlanta United’s end after it created a turnover. Hernandez played Silva, who won the turnover, into space down the left. He played it across with the ball, eventually finding Lobjanidze, who fooled his defender by turning toward midfield, before reversing and sprinting toward Tampa Bay’s goal. He clipped the ball across to Thiare for the header. It was Thiare’s second goal this preseason.

Martino subbed out the remaining starters in the 71st minute. In came Quentin Westberg, Luis Abram, Matias Gallardo, Jay Fortune, Dax McCarty, Aiden McFadden, Luke Brennan and Ashton Gordon.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Fox

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.