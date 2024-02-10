Atlanta United stays unbeaten in MLS preseason friendlies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Atlanta United remained undefeated in its preseason friendlies with a 2-0 win against Tampa Bay on Saturday at Al Lang Stadium.
Nic Firmino and Jamal Thiare scored for the Five Stripes, who are 3-0-1 with one friendly left, against Sporting KC on Feb. 17 in Miami. Atlanta United will open its MLS season at Columbus on Feb. 24.
Like Wednesday’s friendly against Montreal, which Atlanta United won 2-1, Saturday’s match featured hard tackles and several nice attacking sequences by both teams. Atlanta United created more quality opportunities than the Rowdies, with good saves preventing it from winning by more. The bulk of the players who start on the back line have given up one goal during the preseason.
Atlanta United fielded a strong starting 11 that consisted of striker Thiare, in for the injured Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Firmino, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, central midfielders Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Caleb Wiley, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams and goalkeeper Josh Cohen. In addition to Giakoumakis, other players not available for selection included Edwin Mosquera (groin) and Thiago Almada (international duty).
The format for Saturday was two 45-minute halves. Pineda said he expected most of the starters to go around 75 minutes. Gregersen, who returned to training this week, and Wiley, who recently returned from a shoulder injury, were subbed out earlier.
Pineda said Friday he hoped to see a continuation of progress on the things the team has been working on: pressing, its middle-block and low-block defense and playing from the back.
Silva, Thiare and Firmino were guilty of not capitalizing on good scoring opportunities in the first 30 minutes against Tampa Bay’s four-man back line.
Gregersen was replaced by Noah Cobb in the 32nd minute.
Tampa Bay also wasted several decent opportunities. The Rowdies produced more good chances than Montreal did Wednesday.
Ronald Hernandez replaced Wiley to start the second half.
Thiare, who was knocked around a few times in the first half by Tampa Bay’s bigger centerbacks, almost got his revenge, but was denied in a one-on-one by Tampa Bay goalkeeper Phil Breno in the 48th minute.
Firmino was the next to get in on goal after a one-two with a teammate, only to be stopped by Breno in the 52nd minute.
A minute later, Firmino created a turnover near the top of the box, spun to his left and hit a shot into the corner to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. It was Firmino’s second goal this preseason.
Thiare got his goal in the 64th minute with an assist from Lobjanidze. The play started deep in Atlanta United’s end after it created a turnover. Hernandez played Silva, who won the turnover, into space down the left. He played it across with the ball, eventually finding Lobjanidze, who fooled his defender by turning toward midfield, before reversing and sprinting toward Tampa Bay’s goal. He clipped the ball across to Thiare for the header. It was Thiare’s second goal this preseason.
Martino subbed out the remaining starters in the 71st minute. In came Quentin Westberg, Luis Abram, Matias Gallardo, Jay Fortune, Dax McCarty, Aiden McFadden, Luke Brennan and Ashton Gordon.
