X

Atlanta United signs Mikey Ambrose

Inter Miami CF defender Mikey Ambrose (33) controls the ball against FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)
Inter Miami CF defender Mikey Ambrose (33) controls the ball against FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta United | 25 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United signed free agent Mikey Ambrose, and the defender will return for a second stint with the team, the club announced Tuesday.

Ambrose played three seasons with Atlanta United (2017-19) before playing with Inter Miami last season.

“Mikey is an MLS veteran who has proven to be a reliable and versatile defender, and we’re pleased to welcome him back to our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “We know we’ll be able to count on his experience and leadership to give us additional competition in our back line.”

Ambrose first joined Atlanta United via the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft. He made 20 appearances across those three seasons with Atlanta United. Before joining Atlanta, Ambrose broke into MLS with Orlando City SC in the 2016 season.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.