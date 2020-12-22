Atlanta United signs Mikey Ambrose

Atlanta United signed free agent Mikey Ambrose, and the defender will return for a second stint with the team, the club announced Tuesday.
Ambrose played three seasons with Atlanta United (2017-19) before playing with Inter Miami last season.
“Mikey is an MLS veteran who has proven to be a reliable and versatile defender, and we’re pleased to welcome him back to our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “We know we’ll be able to count on his experience and leadership to give us additional competition in our back line.”
Ambrose first joined Atlanta United via the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft. He made 20 appearances across those three seasons with Atlanta United. Before joining Atlanta, Ambrose broke into MLS with Orlando City SC in the 2016 season.